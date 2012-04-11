AETA launches Scoopy+ with LTE

At the 2012 NAB Show, AETA Audio Systems will launch an enhanced version of Scoopy+ multitasking portable codec with new support for the LTE standard.

AETA's Scoopy+ is a portable professional audio hardware codec supporting HD Voice (7kHz). The addition of LTE provides a significant performance improvement and an important alternative to congested 3G networks.

With support for LTE, Scoopy+ achieves up to 100Mb/s for download and 50Mb/s for upload, with lower latency for better performance during live transmissions, and better coverage in rural areas by using lower frequencies in the 800MHz band. Scoopy+ also now includes IPv6 support for further ease of use.

