International Research Park to offer glimpse of emerging technologies

NAB attendees who want a peek into what’s cooking into media research labs from around the world will get their chance at the 2012 NAB Show.

A special attraction at this year’s gathering will be the International Research Park (IRP), which will feature dozens of new and emerging technologies, including the first U.S. presentation of a 200in, glasses-free 3-D projection system.

NAB Labs is presenting IRP as a venue to highlight advanced projects underway in academic, government and commercial research laboratories worldwide. The new area will be located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is open to all attendees during the show.

“A visit to the International Research Park will give you a glimpse into the future of our industry,” said NAB CTO Kevin Gage. “Research organizations are making fundamental breakthroughs that are propelling innovation and impacting prospects of the future.”

The demonstration of the 200in, glasses-free 3-D projection system will be presented by the Japanese national research lab, National Institute for Information and Communication Technology (NICT). As the world’s largest display of its kind, the viewing zone for the demonstration is large enough for 30 people to optimally view 3-D without eyewear.

Other demonstrations in IRP will include hybrid radio and television broadcasting proposals, including converged broadcast/wireless-telecom systems, multi-sensory media presentation, 4K video streaming, high-dynamic range and multi-spectral video, enhanced media accessibility for visually and aurally impaired users, 2-D and 3-D multi-viewport video, advanced file-based workflows, advanced interactive gesture control, and data visualization technologies.

Organizations exhibiting in International Research Park include: Advanced Media Workflow Association (USA); Communications Research Center (Canada); Digicave/Timeslice Films (UK); Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (Korea); Framework for Interoperable Media Services (USA/Switzerland); goHDR (UK); Internet Media Devices Alliance (USA/Germany); National Institute for Information and Communications Technology (Japan); NPR Labs (USA); Project RINE (Spain); Rochester Institute of Technology (USA); Ryerson University (Canada); and Zaxel (Japan).