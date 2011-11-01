Audio-Technica Promotes David Marsh to Director of Sales and Marketing, Installed Sound & Broadcast

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, has promoted David Marsh to the position of Director of Sales and Marketing, Installed Sound & Broadcast. Marsh’s appointment was announced by Michael Edwards, Vice President Professional Markets. In his new role, David Marsh will be responsible for managing and directing all sales and marketing activities within the Installed Sound and Broadcast markets.

Marsh has been with Audio-Technica since 2000, when he joined the company in the position of Customer Support representative. Over the past decade with Audio-Technica, Marsh was promoted to A-T’s Assistant Regional Manager and then on to Territory Manager, a position he held until his latest promotion. Marsh will help to identify emerging market dynamics and trends, while continuing to address the needs of contractors, consultants and end users, concerning the increasingly intricate requirements of complex installations and challenging applications.

“David has done an outstanding job in his past positions with Audio-Technica,” said Michael Edwards. “I’m confident that he will continue to thrive in this new leadership role.”

