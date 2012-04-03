Small Tree to Showcase Expanded GraniteSTOR Titanium Video Editing Shared Storage System Family at NAB 2012

Small Tree, the video editing shared storage experts, will be showcasing its expanded GraniteSTOR Titanium line up at NAB 2012 (Booth SL7425). Titanium is a high performance, capacity dense, dedicated video editing shared storage appliance with advanced file sharing capabilities enabling simple, real-time collaboration.

An "all-in-one" system with a budget friendly special introductory entry price of $6,995 (valid until June 30, 2012), Titanium offers extreme flexibility, supporting a wide range of performance and capacity requirements. Professional video editors with limited IT resources can focus on editing video, not on managing the infrastructure supporting their workflow.

Titanium16, a 3U rack-mount solution introduced in January 2012, has been enhanced and expansion options added. Titanium16 is configurable up to 32 GbE or 20 10GbE ports and storage capacity from 32TB to 240TB, while delivering up to 72 streams of ProRes 422. This represents a 5x increase in capacity and 2x performance increase compared to the initial release of the Titanium16.

Titanium8 is the newest in Small Tree's expanding GraniteSTOR line of high performance, affordable Ethernet-based shared storage systems. Titanium8 is a 2U rack-mount solution configurable up to 14 GbE or 12 10GbE ports and storage capacity from 8TB to 120TB, while delivering up to 36 streams of ProRes 422. This represents 2.5x increase in capacity and the same performance as the Titanium16 at its introduction.

Titanium supports popular editing software such as Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer, Adobe Creative Suite, while enabling Windows, Linux, Macintosh and Unix clients to share media files. The Small Tree shared storage solution supports multiple file Protocols, including AFP, Samba, NFS and iSCSI. Final Cut X sharing, utilizing Final Cut X's SAN location feature for events and projects, is possible on Titanium using iSCSI and Apple Xsan (now included in OS X at no additional charge) or Tiger Technology's MetaSAN. Post-production professionals can rest easy knowing that no matter what software or platform they are working from, Titanium will work seamlessly in their environment.

Titanium is built on a customized open source operating system that was designed to be easy-to-use, feature rich and reliable, while providing exceptionally robust performance. Storage can be made available to users within minutes of initial start up and the powerful and convenient Web-based GUI

makes management of the system straightforward and simple. Titanium supports file and volume replication as well as tape backup. By using a Web-based browser, Titanium can be managed from anywhere with an Internet connection, providing optimal convenience to post-production professionals facing tight deadlines.

Storage, file server and networking are all contained in the Titanium chassis, which means users can connect an editing workstation directly to the system with no other networking equipment required. If additional editing workstations are required, a Small Tree switch is easily integrated with the new system. As a result of its tremendous flexibility, Titanium is ideal for any post-production environment, whether it's in the studio, at home, in a mobile production truck or on a remote shoot requiring on-site video editing.

"In today's fast moving and ever changing post-production environment, it is absolutely critical that shared storage provides the best balance of capacity, performance, ease of use and cost to minimize expenditures," said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. "The expansion of the Titanium family demonstrates our commitment to delivering systems that do exactly that - give post-production professionals high performance shared storage solutions that provide flexible options at less cost."

The enhanced Titanium16 and new Titanium8 are currently available for delivery worldwide.

For more information on GraniteSTOR Titanium, visit www.Small-Tree.com.