Inlet Technologies Honored with 2010 Red Herring Top 100 Award

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that it has been selected as a winner for this year's Red Herring 100 North America Award. This prestigious award celebrates the innovations and technologies of leading private companies in various industries.

“We have already experienced tremendous growth and momentum this year,” commented Don Bossi, CEO of Inlet Technologies. “Being recognized by Red Herring as a one of the leading technology companies in North America is further validation of our commitment to innovation and quality in the solutions we provide for our customers.”

Red Herring’s Top 100 North America list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across North America to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Inlet Technologies embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Inlet Technologies should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong.”

After narrowing down the list to 200 finalists, the Red Herring editorial team announced the top 100 winners at the 2010 Red Herring North America event on June 24.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company which unites the world's best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine, an online daily technology news service, technology newsletters and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider's access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy. More information about Red Herring is available on the Internet at http://www.redherring.com/.