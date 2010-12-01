MultiDyne Showcases Innovative Fiber-Saver Combining Existing Fiber Gear and New HD Feeds, Up To 18 Over One Fiber At GV Expo 2010

WASHINGTON, D.C., DECEMBER 1, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, will feature the new MultiDyne Fiber-Saver at GV Expo 2010 (Booth 552). The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver is an innovative solution for combining as many as 18 HD-SDI feeds, or optical signals of any wavelength onto one single-mode fiber. This allows stadiums, arenas and ball fields to increase signal capacity without the need to install more multi-strand fiber optic cables.

Mobile trucks, OB vans and facility managers can now offer expanded video and audio capacity when hosting major events without having to deal with additional fiber cabling and the associated costs. The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver transport accepts SDI video signals ranging from 270Mbs up to 3Gbs and converts them into optical signals. These signals can then be combined with other optical signals of any wavelength and then transported over one fiber.

“With the ever increasing signal counts at live events as well as corporate facilities, there becomes greater need to increase capacity over existing fiber infrastructure,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. ”The Fiber-Saver allows users to take up to 18 of their existing fiber units and send them down one fiber. Imagine the alternative of running more fiber through an existing stadium or under a city street.”

The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver has the capacity to handle any combination up to 18 existing transmitter/receiver or new copper HD-SDI feeds that are then combined and sent over just one single-mode fiber. Consider the system expansion capability offered by the MultiDyne Fiber-Saver; an 18-strand fiber cable could now provide enough capacity for 17 new feeds in addition to the signals handled by the MultiDyne Fiber-Saver that uses only one strand from the 18-strand cable.

The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver cards have been designed for the openGear frame, expanding MultiDyne’s openGear product offerings. This is an ideal method to expand system capacity over one fiber, using only 2RU of rack space. The SNMP Dash-Board monitoring system provides for both local and remote monitoring of the transport.

