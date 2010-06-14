Jünger Audio Appoints Aspen Media As Its UK Distributor

German manufacturer Jünger Audio has appointed Aspen Media as its exclusive UK distributor, with responsibility for its full range of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors.

Buckinghamshire-based Aspen Media has a strong reputation as a high end independent, professional audio supplier with a customer base that includes the BBC, London Studios, Lime Pictures, Sony BPE and Tandberg TV. The company specialises in supplying niche products and offers its customers a full support service that encompasses problem solving.

Jünger Audio’s International Sales and Marketing Manager, Marc Judor, says: “Aspen Media’s expertise in the pro audio and broadcast industries makes them an exceptionally good fit for our product base. As a company, Jünger Audio places strong emphasis on customer service and after sales support and we are delighted that Aspen Media shares this philosophy.”

Among the products that Aspen Media will represent is Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ Loudness control solution, which is now incorporated into products from manufacturers such as Miranda, Wohler and Harmonic, as well as being adopted as a stand-alone solution by broadcasters such as Discovery Channel, MediaCorp, Canal +, Astro and RTL.

LEVEL MAGIC is a sophisticated adaptive level control algorithm that is designed to adjust the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. It is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source.

Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analogue and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC is available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications. It can also be configured and remotely controlled via a web interface – and it now complies with the ITU’s BS.R1770 loudness control specifications as level detection can easily be switched to ITU mode.

“Our LEVEL MAGIC products are particularly prescient for the UK market, given the current emphasis on controlling loudness,” Marc Judor adds. “BCAP has already issued guidelines to UK broadcasters following audience complaints that TV commercials and idents are often too loud. These guidelines recommend implementing ITU-specified algorithms BS.1770 and BS.1771 to measure loudness – something that our LEVEL MAGIC products already incorporate. With a growing number of UK post production, broadcast and transmission facilities now taking this matter very seriously, we anticipate plenty of local interest in our LEVEL MAGIC-based loudness solutions.”

Aspen Media’s credentials in the broadcast market are well recognised. In recent years the company has focused on this sector and has been successful in supplying, amongst many other things, the Delec intercom system into Phase One of the new BBC Broadcasting House. It has also supplied Stagetec mixing consoles to BBC Radio Outside Broadcast and automated mixing systems for sports-television.

Aspen Media’s Director Chris Collings says: “I have long admired the Jünger Audio philosophy and so we were excited when we were invited to represent them, especially as their products fit so well with the products we also handle from RTW, Stagetec, Delec and Intracom Systems. We look forward to a long and successful association with Jünger Audio.”

About Aspen Media:

Aspen Media has specialised in broadcast and post production audio for fifteen years under the leadership of its Director Chris Collings. Its range of control and communication products include Stagetec audio mixers and routing; Delec intercom and commentator systems; RTW surround metering and monitoring; Intracom Systems VCOM wireless network intercom and JLCooper’s control surfaces.

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.