Digital Rapids Expands Flux Hardware Family with Two New Models

August 24, 2010 -- Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids -- the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, movie and Web content to wider audiences -- today announced two new additions to the Flux family of video capture and pre-processing hardware. Complementing high definition models introduced earlier this year, the new Flux-3510 and Flux-3550 cards offer the power of the Flux hardware platform for top-quality encoding and streaming applications requiring only standard definition video input.

All Flux hardware cards feature Digital Rapids' highly acclaimed video pre-processing capabilities, enabling unparalleled visual quality and compression efficiency. This advanced, real-time pre-processing 'grooms' the input signal to be more 'compression-friendly', resulting in superior quality in any compression format while leaving the host system's CPU free to encode more simultaneous multi-format outputs. Additional hardware features common to SD and HD models of Flux include video adjustments and graphic overlay, enabling refinement of incoming video sources and the addition of branding such as logos. All Flux cards are based on the PCI Express computer bus standard.

The new Flux-3510 features SDI video input support with embedded audio. The digital-plus-analog Flux-3550 card offers the same capabilities plus analog component, S-Video and composite video; analog audio; and AES digital audio inputs.

These two new cards join Flux HD models including the all-digital Flux-6510 and digital-plus-analog Flux-6550. In addition to support for SD and HD-SDI input, Flux-6510 and Flux-6550 are the industry's first capture cards optimized for encoding and streaming to feature dual-link HD-SDI and 3Gb/s SDI support.

"Whether users are working in HD or SD, the Flux hardware family enables superior capture, encoding and streaming quality," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "With the introduction of new SD models, customers can choose the Flux card best suited for their needs."

Flux cards are bundled with the tightly integrated Stream LE software. The most versatile encoding software on the market, the Stream software family provides capture, encoding, transcoding and streaming for both live and file-based applications, with simultaneous output in multiple formats, resolutions and bit rates for a broad range of viewing devices and applications.

The Flux hardware, along with the complete range of Digital Rapids solutions for transforming and delivering media, will be showcased in booth number 7.G41 at the IBC 2010 exhibition, September 10-14 in Amsterdam. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digital-rapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation – Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digital-rapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.