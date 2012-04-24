Broadcast International unveils CodecSys Media Server

Broadcast International debuted its software-based CodecSys Media Server that streams media content from one unified source to multiple clients and devices for a complete “TV Anywhere” solution at the 2012 NAB Show.

The server was developed to extend and enhance a broadcaster’s content delivery options, opening new over-the-top television (OTT) opportunities to the myriad of new video-capable devices, including PCs, cell phones, tablets, set-top boxes and smart TVs.

The CodecSys Media Server provides multiplexing and streaming of live and on-demand HD-quality video content over the Internet using adaptive bitrate streaming. Picture quality is adjusted to bandwidth availability in real time to ensure fluid service delivery and images that are always of the highest quality relative to the available bandwidth.