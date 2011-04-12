Linear Acoustic(R) Updates AERO.one(TM) for 2011 NAB Show

New Features Make AERO.one Even More Cost-Effective

LAS VEGAS -- April 11, 2011 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, will offer the upgraded AERO.one(TM) audio/loudness manager at the 2011 NAB Show.

"More features are now standard in the AERO.one," said Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic. "When broadcasters need a smart, reliable, cost-effective method for maintaining legal compliance, AERO.one is the one."

The AERO.one is a simple, cost-effective solution designed to manage loudness, upmixing, metadata, signal routing, and audio coding. It is an ideal choice for affiliate stations that need to match local and network content and provide a seamless surround sound experience for their viewers. Also well suited to serve as a processor for the backup transmission path, AERO.one allows the broadcaster to match the audio quality of the main path in a cost-effective manner. The AERO.one is available in three versions: dual stereo (2+2), surround sound (5.1), and both (5.1+2). HD/SD-SDI I/O and dual power supplies are now included as standard features.

