Networking Switches and 10GbE Cards from Small Tree are "Sexy and They Know It" for Moment Factory

From creating the imagery for Celine Dion's three-year residency show at Caesars Palace to developing an enhanced, immersive visual environment around Madonna's 12-minute, five song performance at Super Bowl XLVI, Moment Factory is a new media and entertainment studio specializing in the conception and production of multimedia environments combining video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences. As the studio's business continues to grow causing more pressing demands for the production team's time, Moment Factory installed two Gigabit Ethernet switches and 10GbE cards from Small Tree to improve workflow.

"We originally installed a Small Tree switch for the Celine Dion project," said Nicolas Syriannis, IT director at Moment Factory. "We needed something over the network that would be able to deliver and stream the content fast and efficiently to the animators working on the project. We also required a solution that we could use onsite when making adjustments to any of the projections. For that, we put one of the two switches from Small Tree in a road case with a Mac server so the team is able connect to a mobile SAN solution in order to make the necessary corrections immediately."

When looking for a solution to its workflow issues, Moment Factory didn't want to revamp its entire infrastructure. What it wanted, according to Syriannis, was technology that would fit its current workflow and deliver content fast enough to an expanding team of editors. The studio worked with HumanIT to implement the Small Tree technology into its existing infrastructure. HumanIT is a 20 year old multi-platform systems integrator that builds bridges between heterogeneous information technology and mobile platforms and technologies to accelerate enterprise-wide business execution and collaboration, securely.

"Before expanding we had three people maximum on a project, so bandwidth wasn't much of an issue," Syriannis continued. "But for the Dion and Madonna projects we had up to eight people hitting the server simultaneously, so it was imperative to have technology that would help us meet our needs. The switches and 10GbE cards helped us cut down on the time needed for the animators to sync or stream content from the server."

At the Super Bowl, Moment Factory utilized an integrated system of 3D animation and editing programs, linked through a "Hippotizer" playback system, 32 HD projectors hung directly over the field combined to create a seamless interaction between the company's signature visual projections, the dynamic LED stage, a 140-by-80 feet projection surface and the pre-existing stadium ribbon boards.

Since its opening in 2001, Moment Factory has created multimedia experiences for spectators at more than 300 events across the world, including Jay-Z, Cirque du Soleil, Disney, Microsoft and Nine Inch Nails among others.

