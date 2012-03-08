Discover Video Introduces RTMP H.264 Flash Stream Recorder

WALLINGFORD, CT – March 09, 2012 – Discover Video, LLC (www.discovervideo.com), a leader in video streaming products and solutions, today announced the new RTMP Flash stream recorder. The Discover Video RTMP recorder allows you to display and record a live RTMP ("Real Time Message Protocol") video stream from the public Internet. Files are recorded in industry standard H.264 .mp4 format allowing them to be uploaded, streamed, and/or viewed on virtually any computer, Smartphone, iPad, tablet, etc.

The DV RTMP Flash stream recorder includes the following features:

• Records live RTMP/H264 audio/video stream

• Optionally records multiple smaller files of a given duration

• Built-in scheduler allows you to record on unattended computers

• Automatic settings for Discover Video Streaming accounts

“When doing live events, it can be absolutely essential to have a recording made for later VoD viewing or for other purposes”, said Rich Mavrogeanes, President and CEO of Discover Video. “While you can record using DVME, and you can often make a recording via a network server, it is often a good idea to have a backup recording in case something goes wrong. The DV RTMP recorder uses the same bandwidth as your live video player, but it records your live stream so you have a copy of exactly what your live stream looked like to viewers.”

The DV RTMP Flash Stream Recorder is available for purchase on www.discovervideo.com. Price is only $49.

About Discover Video, LLC

Discover Video was founded by the same people that created VBrick Systems, and provides video streaming equipment and services to broadcasters, schools, corporations, and government. The products include multimedia video encoders, decoders, and transcoders, priority video alert systems, and mobile broadcasting kits. Discover Video’s customers include major corporations, educational institutions, local cable-TV stations and small businesses. http://www.discovervideo.com