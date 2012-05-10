Sonnet Signs blitz micro as Distributor for Wide Swathe of EMEA Market

Based in Italy, blitz micro Distributes Wide Range of Apple(R) and ITC Solutions to Extensive Network of Resellers

IRVINE, Calif. -- May 10, 2012 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced that it has signed a new partnership agreement with Italy-based blitz micro to distribute Sonnet's complete line of storage devices, media readers, and Thunderbolt(TM) expansion solutions to broadcast and video production customers. Concentrating on the Apple(R) and ITC market, blitz micro will offer complete sales and technical support for Sonnet products through its extensive network of resellers in Italy, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"blitz micro is the ideal partner to help us expand our growing market presence among professional Apple and PC resellers -- and their customers -- throughout a wide area of EMEA," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing at Sonnet. "blitz micro has a top-notch reputation as a highly specialized and knowledgeable distributor of ITC products, and its market expertise and quality service is well known among its ranks of satisfied resellers."

With headquarters in Treviso, Italy, blitz micro distributes a wide selection of Apple devices and accessories, memory and storage devices, batteries and chargers, Flash memory devices, and mobile phone accessories.

"Sonnet's well-deserved reputation for product quality and versatility guarantee that its products will continue to be very successful in our market area," said Rolf Marino, managing director at blitz micro. "Our partnership with Sonnet will enable us to expand our portfolio and offer even more comprehensive solutions to new and existing customers."

About blitz micro

blitz micro is a European distributor based in Italy specialized in the supply of components and solutions for Apple customers and for the audio/video industries, with dealers spread in three continents. The product range includes memory modules, storage solutions, batteries, charges, and a wide range of accessories. All the people working in blitz micro are highly skilled and motivated to the mission and main strength of blitz micro, i.e. the commitment to bring an excellent service to its dealers.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems, media readers, and Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe expansion products for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from two- and four-drive portable units, to eight- and 16-drive desktop attached storage with advanced RAID controllers, to 16-drive, 16-port, 8Gb Fibre Channel shared storage systems that are expandable to 384TB. Celebrating 25 years in business, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.