EVS Partners with Dalet Digital Media Systems to Create Optimal Workflows for Sports and News Production

Integrations between EVS servers and Dalet Solutions deliver seamless production, playout and media management

Levallois-Perret, France/ Liège, Belgium – September 8, 2011 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a world leader in broadcast workflow solutions and Media Asset Management, and EVS, the leader in Professional Digital Video applications for live, near-live and studio TV production, have begun joint development efforts to integrate their state-of-the-art technologies: the tools for sports, news, and program prep workflows encompassed in Dalet Solutions (Dalet Sports Factory, Dalet News Suite, and Dalet Media Life) will be combined with the sophisticated production suites of EVS, including the XT series servers and IPDirector content management system.

“These integrations represent our commitment to open, standards-driven IT products that offer our customers “best of breed” options for their infrastructure and workflow preferences,” says Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet SA. “EVS has a strong reputation in broadcasting, particularly in live sports. We welcome the opportunity to combine our Media Asset Management and workflow production expertise with their advanced EVS ingest and playout systems. The integration with EVS and the Dalet Enterprise Edition framework adds tangible operational and business benefits to our joint customers. The MAM backbone with dynamic exchange of metadata and the instantaneous availability of clips and media—even during live sports and news broadcasts—is very powerful. The different systems and elements of production are unified by Dalet’s Media Asset Management system into a seamless workflow. Metadata adds value throughout the production chain, making clips more easily and rapidly searchable. This enables availability to anyone who needs them—for live shows, postproduction, or archives. It is also much easier to monetize content across multiple platforms, as well as take advantage of new revenue opportunities.”

“EVS production and content management solutions, including the XT series server and IPDirector suite, are designed to provide broadcasters and producers with top-level speed, performance and reliability under all circumstances. With our roots in live sports, we build solutions that fit the most demanding workflow infrastructures while guaranteeing instant availability of the media at all steps. Based on its fully open architecture, EVS sports solution integrates with all third-party systems offering fully integrated solutions,” says Nicolas Bourdon, Director of Marketing and Communications, EVS. “We are pleased to have this integration partnership with Dalet which broadens the workflow options for our customers, allowing them to easily incorporate Dalet’s MAM backend and production tools into their existing EVS infrastructures to achieve their performance and productivity goals. It is all about openness and customer choice.”

The integrations involve control of the EVS servers for ingest and playout, as well as smooth exchanges of media and metadata. These are optimized though the use of the EVS-provided APIs, which are being integrated by Dalet. Projects already are completed where Dalet News Suite provides end-to-end video newsroom production and integrates with EVS servers to manage media ingest and playout. The integrations involving Dalet Sports Factory with EVS servers are currently underway.

About Dalet Enterprise Edition

Dalet Enterprise Edition is a flexible, highly-scalable Media Asset Management platform that melds different production workflows, multiple formats, and diverse systems into a single, unified environment. Enterprise Edition is ready for integration with a SOA-compliant Web Services API and multiple paths to ensure fluid media and data movement with lifecycle metadata tracking. A powerful workflow engine automates many human and background tasks to streamline production. Dalet Enterprise Edition is the foundation of every Dalet solution. To improve productivity, workflow-specific tools have been packaged into Dalet’s targeted MAM solutions: News Suite, Sports Factory, and Media Life.

Dalet News Suite gives journalists intuitive tools for creating compelling multimedia stories and newscasts right on their desktops. Highly flexible, scalable and reliable, Dalet News Suite incorporates the powerful MAM functionalities of Dalet Enterprise Edition and is the system of choice for large-scale news operations.

Dalet Sports Factory, designed for fast-paced, live event and post-game coverage, leverages the powerful MAM capabilities of Dalet Enterprise Edition with purpose-built sports logging, clipping, and replay tools. The result is a cohesive, high-speed workflow within a rich metadata framework that streamlines production and repurposing, allowing for monetization of content for broadcast and multiplatform distribution.

Dalet Media Life combines the highly customizable MAM platform of Dalet Enterprise Edition with specialized tools to deliver a highly-organized, accessible MAM, and business-driven workflow. Tools cover the complete programming chain—from ingest, QC, compliance, content enrichment to playout, archiving, and more.

About EVS

EVS is a leader in the design of hardware and software solutions for Live and fast-turnaround productions of Sports, News and TV Entertainment programs. Its innovative Live Slow Motion system revolutionized live broadcasting, and its Instant Tapeless Technology is now widely used in nonlinear editing and High Definition Television the world over.

The company sells its branded products and integrated tapeless solutions in over 90 countries and is able to provide customer support services in any region. EVS is headquartered in Belgium and has offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, refer to www.evs.tv.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage, and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web, and mobile networks. Dalet combines, into a single system, a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sports and Program content chain, and allows users to effect significant improvements in efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

