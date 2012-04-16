New EditShare Geevs Servers Play a Critical Role in Post

EditShare debuts brand new Geevs Post Server at NAB 2012. New 64-bit Geevs Flux engine leverages latest 8-core CPUs and fast GPUs for outstanding performance

Las Vegas, NV — April 16, 2012 — EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, unveiled the brand new Geevs Post Server at NAB 2012 (booth SL9012). The first in a line of EditShare servers based around the new 64-bit Geevs Flux engine, Geevs Post offers a number of features geared towards the technically demanding post-production market. “We’re really pleased to be previewing this powerful new server at NAB. The video server market is a crowded place, but with Geevs Post, we are offering much more than just ingest or playout,” says James Richings, Managing Director of EditShare EMEA. “Collaboration and workflow are at the core of Geevs Post, and getting media in and out of your environment is an essential part of that process. Geevs Post makes this much simpler and at the most cost effective price available. There is nothing else quite like this, so we’re excited to be setting new standards with innovative collaborative technology once again.”

From ingest and file conversion through to playout and delivery, Geevs Post is the most comprehensive server that EditShare has offered to date. The core 64-bit Geevs Flux engine offers many powerful technology enhancements, utilizing the latest 8-core CPUs and fast GPUs. Housed in a sleek 1U server, Geevs Post is built on brand new X9 hardware and the latest 8-core CPUs, available in two I/O configurations; 2-in / 2-out or 4-in / 0-out.

Key features of Geevs Post include the following:

• 64 bits

• Live preview, multiviewer output

• 10-bit video

• Flow projects integration

• SSDs

• Widest format support of any server

• Avid, FCP, Adobe, Lightworks, and Edius support

• 23.98 fps support

• Closed caption support

• Scaling

• Full transcoding engine built in

• File Delivery built in

• Free XML API for Geevs Flux engine for third party developer

Attendees at NAB 2012 can see the new Geevs Post server, along with other popular EditShare solutions, at the EditShare booth (SL9012).

Pricing and Availability

The new Geevs Post server will be available in Q3, 2012. Please contact your local EditShare dealer for details.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2012 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare™ is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

