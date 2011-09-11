RTW ANNOUNCES FIRST SALES AWARD WINNERS AT IBC 2011

Company Recognizes Sonotechnique, Amptec and Toyo for Excellent Sales Support

AMSTERDAM, 11, SEPTEMBER, 2011- RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post-production, and quality control, awarded three of its distributors with the company's first annual sales awards during its IBC sales meeting on Friday, September 9. RTW recognized Sonotechnique for "Best Ramp-up", Amptec for "Best Sustained Performance" and Toyo for "Best Sales in Asia". RTW executives will be on-hand at IBC 2011(Hall 8, Stand E76), to discuss the awards and the company's future plans.

"We are so happy to recognize our distribution partners in this way," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "RTW has been working with Sonotechnique, Amptec and Toyo for quite some time and we have built strong relationships over the years. Each of these companies knows our products inside and out and has used that knowledge to help RTW shape a solid reputation in the broadcast and pro audio industries. We look forward to working with all of our distribution partners well into the future."

Sonotechnique is a top audio provider located in Canada and has secured RTW equipment for high-profile events such as the 2010 Winter Olympics.

In 2010, RTW announced that Amptec, the company's longtime distributor in Belgium, expanded its operations to Luxembourg and the Netherlands, helping to propel RTW's European sales even further.

Toyo is RTW's exclusive distributor in Japan. The two have been longtime partners in the pro-audio industry as well.