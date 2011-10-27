Small Tree Introduces 24-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet Video Editing Switch

Small Tree announced today the introduction of its ST 10G24 SFP, a 24-port 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch offering video editors maximum reliability, power efficiency and optimal operation. Leading experts in Mac OS X technology and converged networking - bringing two technologies together to allow fast, low latency storage protocols to run over Ethernet - Small Tree's newest offering enables companies to deploy one set of switches, cables and adapter cards to reduce complexity and cost.

Optimized for video editing and providing "no compromise" performance, the ST 10G24 SFP is a 10 Gb switch offering low latency, jumbo frames, symmetric flow control, link aggregation and full Spanning Tree Protocol support that will enable post-production professionals to achieve exceptional results. The switch is built for superior flexibility, enabling multi-mode or single mode fiber media configuration and connectivity to 10GE or 1 GE networks via SFP+ or SFP connectors in addition to providing advanced features such as Layer 2 switching, IP v4/v6 routing, QoS support and management capabilities.

"With this new cost-effective 10 Gb switch, video editors can edit Pro Res 4444, uncompressed and 2k, over affordable, ubiquitous Ethernet," said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. "Post-production facilities are always seeking solutions that will enable them to achieve a higher level of performance so that they can meet critical deadlines more easily. We are especially excited by the ST 10G24 SFP's ability to support both 10 and 1 GE networks concurrently providing a simple migration path to 10GE."

For more information on Small Tree's ST 10G24 SFP or to purchase the newest product in the company's rapidly expanding roster of Ethernet-based storage and networking equipment especially designed for the post-production industry, visit www.Small-Tree.com.