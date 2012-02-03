Equator Offers Direct Sale of Q8 for $499 Ea

New Distribution Model Provides Dramatic User Savings

Equator Q8 Monitor

San Diego, California February, 2012 …. Equator Audio Research, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of highly accurate studio reference monitors for mission critical recording applications has announced a new pricing and distribution model for the Q8, digitally-controlled, bi-amplified, coaxial designed reference monitor.

Measuring 13in x 13in x 13in and featuring an 8” woofer coupled with a high-powered 1” compression horn driver, the Q8 delivers the power and accuracy of Equator’s larger Q Series models in a more compact form factor. A two-way active system, the Q8 enclosure is constructed of 13-ply Baltic birch, heavily braced for cabinet rigidity. It features 800w of peak power (400 watts continuous), Max SPL 110 dB, Frequency response of 38Hz-22kHz.

All Equator monitors feature a Zero-Point Reference™ coaxial design with Digitally-Controlled Transducers™. A CPU resides inside each monitor to handle such tasks as matching the transducers and incorporating the crossover.

The Q Series monitors use DSP technology for room optimization as well. Included MAC/PC software enables the recording engineer to manually compensate for acoustic anomalies in addition to issues created by placement/boundary and secondary reflections within the listening environment. Along with the environmental compensation, the software provides control over the monitors, including equalization, mute, solo and phase.

Equator Audio has experienced a dramatic upswing in internet activity and internet sales. With the introduction of the D5 (a new small coaxial monitor sold direct for $299 per pair) the online sales model has proven to be quite effective. Requests for an 8” version of the D5 have been pouring in. Equator is able to address those requests through the rechanneling of the existing Q8. The Q8, through normal sales channels (distributor, rep, and dealer) had previously cost the end user $3000 per pair ($1500 ea). Offering it direct eliminates the middle man and by reducing margins Equator is able to deliver this highly developed, feature laden product for $499 each. The big winner here is the end-user who will be to able to purchase a high-quality product for a price well below its normal market value.

The Q8s are available directly from the Equator online store.

About Equator Audio Research

Equator Audio Research is committed to delivering studio reference monitor solutions that overcome the myriad of challenges faced in today’s production environment. From our phase and time accurate coaxial designs to our matched transducer manufacturing to our sophisticated Q Series Room Analysis and compensation software; our products meticulously provide solutions to existing sonic obstacles. Equator products are used daily in mission-critical applications at many of the world’s finest recording studios. For additional information on all Equator Audio products, visit the company online at www.equatoraudio.com.