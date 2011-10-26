THE RECORDING ACADEMY® PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING® PRESENTED GRAMMY SOUNDTABLES® AT THE 131ST AES CONVENTION

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (October 25, 2011) — At the 131st Audio Engineering Society Convention in New York City, The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® presented GRAMMY SoundTables® on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011. The event, titled "Sonic Imprints: Songs that Changed My Life," explored music that inspired and shaped the careers of recording industry influencers. Songs chosen by panelists and played for the audience ranged from U2's "Vertigo" to Alicia Keys' "Superwoman" to Henry Mancini's "Peter Gunn." Moderated by GRAMMY®-winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge, the panel featured a diverse group of GRAMMY-winning producers and engineers who shared personal stories behind the songs, discussed engineering techniques, and highlighted the varying textures of the works that inspired them.

Photo Caption: Pictured L-R: Panelist Al Schmitt, P&E Wing Sr. Executive Director Maureen Droney, moderator Chris Lord-Alge, panelists Phil Ramone, Ken "Duro" Ifill, Steve Lillywhite and Ann Mincieli. Photo Courtesy of The Recording Academy®/Wireimage.com © 2011 Photographed by: Gary Gershoff