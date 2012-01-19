HARMAN’s AKG WMS 40 MINI 2 Dual Wireless Microphone System Launches At Winter NAMM

ANAHEIM, California – The latest addition to the successful line of HARMAN’s AKG WMS 40 MINI series now features a dual channel receiver. The AKG WMS 40 MINI 2 Dual wireless system, launched at Winter NAMM, offers high-definition audio performance, with efficient body pack and cardioid mic transmitters, ensuring advanced, reliable and quality sound for performances.

The WMS 40 MINI 2 Dual Package is available in three sets – the Vocal, Instrumental and Mix sets. The Vocal set features two HT 40 MINI dynamic cardioid microphones and the SR 40 MINI DUAL receiver. AKG’s Instrumental set includes two PT 40 MINI body packs - the smallest transmitters in its class that lasts up to 30 hours on one AA battery –the SR 40 MINI 2 and two guitar cables, while the Mix set offers one HT 40 MINI, a PT 40 MINI and the SR 40 MINI 2.

With swivelling antennae, easy-to-read LED meterings, volume control and the on-off switch on the front of the receiver, connecting and calibrating the plug-and-play system ensures engineers and musicians spend more time playing than worrying about the wireless technology itself.

“AKG’s WMS Series has proven to be very popular in the live sound industry and we are happy to continue offering reliable equipment to better serve musicians and engineers looking for their ultimate sound with minimal equipment,” stated Thomas Umbauer, product marketing manager – PPA, AKG. “Expanding the capabilities of WMS 40 in the new Dual system exceeds the industry standards for smaller, quality wireless systems. Our engineers continuously work to ensure our products offer the best in signal transmission and sound and WMS 40 MINI 2 Dual follows AKG tradition in every sense.”

The WMS 40 MINI 2 Dual system is available at an MSRP of $249.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,500 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.0 billion for twelve months ending September 30, 2011.