OpenCamp Uses NewTek TriCaster to Produce and Live Stream from First-Ever Multi-Platform, Multi-Media Conference

NewTek, worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, today announced that TriCaster portable live production system will be used to produce and live stream a dozen presentations from the "Common" track of OpenCamp, a multi-platform web conference being held Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29, 2010, in Addison, Texas. The sessions in this track will deliver training and ideas for new producers and content creators. Online viewers may watch the live stream at www.justin.tv/calilewis .

OpenCamp is the Southwest's first multi-platform web conference. For webmasters and web developers, bloggers, podcasters and technologists on any platform, OpenCamp will cover topics ranging from social media to technical development, content creation, revenue generation and more.

NewTek Senior Vice President for Strategic Development, Philip Nelson, will lead a presentation on streaming, titled "Live Streaming: How To & Why" on August 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST.

"We are thrilled to have Philip Nelson at OpenCamp," said Cali Lewis, host and producer of GeekBeat.TV and OpenCamp organizer. "He is one of the most well-known and passionate professionals in the world of live streaming technology. The streaming of our Common track presentations with NewTek TriCaster is a bonus - not only from a technology standpoint, but for on-demand knowledge and education."

Nelson's presentation will include discussion on producing a live stream, the way the pros do it, using TriCaster and using a basic webcam. He'll also talk about the benefits of live streaming and its potential for growing audiences and revenues.

"What used to be an expensive and cumbersome undertaking in live content creation is now simplified due to portable technology," said Nelson. "Everyone from rock legend Kiss to comedian, author and radio personality Steve Harvey is using TriCaster to engage and expand their audience and fan base."

Nelson is a recognized live streaming expert. He is responsible for advising many of NewTek's high profile accounts including MTV, NBA, NHL, Diggnation, ESPN X Games and Miss Universe. He has guided these strategic accounts in the development and implementation of their live streaming strategies.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to OpenCamp, TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$7,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$8,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: OpenCamp, MTV, ESPN X Games, NBA Development League, New York Giants, Peter Himmelman's "Furious World," ESPN Radio, The Steve Harvey Radio Show, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Alice in Wonderland," "Tintin," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Caprica," "V," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.