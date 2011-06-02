Oxygen DCT Launches The HMV-160 Modular Multiviewer Range

Europe’s leading broadcast monitor specialist Oxygen DCT has launched a new modular range of multi-viewers that will simultaneously display up to 64 images of a single screen. This new state-of-the-art multiviewer range is ideally suited to both multichannel broadcasters, Outside Broadcast vehicles, DSNGs and flyaways, reducing costs whilst benefitting users with better facilities and the highest levels of reliability.

Based upon extensive market research and user feedback, the feature-rich HMV-160 family is more flexible, more versatile and more compact than legacy products, with a scalable modular system that is perfect for Galleries, Presentation Suites, Master Control Rooms, Lines Areas, Command Control Centres, Outside Broadcast vehicles, flyaways and studios.

Steve Hathaway, Managing Director of Oxygen DCT, says: “Compared to traditional systems, the HMV-160 offers much greater levels of flexibility. The system is highly user configurable and adaptable to individual users’ requirements, providing broadcasters with a more compact and affordable solution that both meets their needs today and allows for affordable future expansion. With HMV-160, broadcasters can view up to 64 images on a single screen, or spread the 64 images over a gallery of up to eight picture monitors. The system comes with signal error detection and monitoring for every input, as well as alarms and diagnostics, which help broadcasters ensure continuity of service.”

HMV-160 multi-viewer systems are comprehensively equipped to automatically handle 3Gb/s-HD-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI and composite analogue video input signals and provide HD-SDI, DVI-I and HDMI outputs signals. For monitoring sound, the system can extract the audio from SDI signals as well as having separate analogue audio inputs and outputs with onscreen metering for up to 8 channels per video source. Audio loss parameters, like video loss parameters, can be configured by users according to their operational needs. There are 16 user programmable general purpose interfaces (GPI/O) and Ethernet control allowing users to set up and control the system, either from a simple touch of a button or from an external control system.

The modular nature of the HMV-160 means that it can easily be configured to suit the specific needs and budgets of individual broadcasters. Two types of chassis are available - a 1RU chassis that supports 16 input signals and 8 output signals and a 3 RU chassis that supports up to 64 inputs and 32 outputs. As the HMV-160 system is designed to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, it incorporates hot swappable modules and a redundant power supply option for peace of mind.

The HMV-160 is suitable for simple multichannel monitoring through to high volume multichannel broadcast networks such as Sky, BBC, ITV and Discovery.

“This new system has been designed as a next generation multi-viewer that is not only feature-rich but also highly advanced in terms of its technological architecture, allowing multiple multiviewers to be housed in a single, common chassis,” Hathaway adds. “It incorporates an unprecedented level of features and flexibility – and all for an incredibly cost-effective price.”

Oxygen DCT already has a well established reputation for its knowledge and expertise in broadcast picture monitoring and has installed similar systems in the past for clients such as IMG and ESPN. The addition of the HMV-160 system to Oxygen DCT’s range ensures that its customers now have access to the latest state of the art multi-viewer technology, thus providing them with the best solutions and the most advanced feature-sets.

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles. www.oxygendct.com