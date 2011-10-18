Wohler Technologies Broadcast India Preview Oct. 20 -22, 2011 Stand D415

Wohler Asia 1704 Lucky Commercial Centre 103 Des Voeux Road West Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Tel: +852 2851 8325 Fax: +852 2850 8182 Website: www.wohlerasia.com

Wohler Technologies 31055 Huntwood Ave. Hayward, CA 94544 USA Tel: +1 (510) 870-0810 Fax: +1 (510) 870-0811 Website: www.wohler.com

Wohler Contact: Don Bird Chief Marketing Officer Tel: +1 (510) 870-0865 Email: dbird@wohler.com

Agency Contact: Sarah Schraad Wall Street Communications Tel: +1 (303) 567-4048 Email: sarah@wallstcom.com

Wohler at Broadcast India 2011: Wohler will demonstrate the company's full range of signal management and confidence monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. The new RMV16 multiviewer will be making its Asian debut at Broadcast India, after being introduced for the first time at IBC2011. In addition, new enhancements to Wohler's award-winning AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor -- along with the MADI-8 audio monitor, Pandora loudness analyzer, and Presto video switcher -- are also being showcased on the company's stand, D.415.

Wohler Products at Broadcast India 2011:

New! RMV16 Multiviewer The new Wohler RMV16 multiviewer gives control rooms and other mission-critical areas the power and flexibility to drive up to 16 separate windows to a common flat-panel display. The RMV16's mix-and-match design allows broadcasters to select the number of inputs and outputs they require, and to display these sources combined with waveform, vectorscope, audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, and timecode, along with still image and clock insertion.

Wohler's RMV16 is available in either a 1RU chassis that supports four cards providing up to 16 inputs and eight outputs, or a 3RU chassis that supports 16 cards providing up to 64 inputs and 32 outputs, allowing broadcasters to select the model that accommodates their budgets as well as their I/O needs. The multiviewer accepts inputs including analog composite video, component, SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and even 3G, and can provide outputs in VGA, DVI, and HDMI formats.

New! Enhancements to AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor Wohler will present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor. Highlights of the new AMP2-16V version 5 include a new automation configuration menu and hot keys that allow the unit to recall presets automatically based on a predefined set of conditions. These new features greatly simplify operations for a broader range of users by addressing even the most complex applications with a single press of a button. In addition to new automation and channel-cluster configuration options, version 5 now offers support for both Dolby(R) and SMPTE 2020 metadata-based downmixing, more specific status window descriptors, and remote setup and software update options via Ethernet connection.

New! Enhancements to Pandora Loudness Analyzer Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain that requires simple, accurate loudness monitoring. Through the new Wohler Loudness application, Pandora now allows users to monitor, analyze, and demonstrate audio loudness levels on an iPad(R) or iPod touch(R). When the application is in "Demo" mode, features can be demonstrated on an iPod touch or iPad. Standards covered include ATSC A/85 (ITU BS.1770 and ITU BS.1771), EBU R128, and ARIB TR-B32.

AMP1-D8MDA-3G Audio Monitor with Dolby(R) Digital Designed specifically to meet the requirements of Indian broadcasters, the AMP1-D8MDA-3G offers a lower-cost solution for operators who only require decoding of Dolby(R) Digital (AC-3) signals. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G is the world's first in-rack audio monitor capable of outputting and/or displaying up to eight channels of encoded audio from Dolby Digital streams decoded from AES and 3G/HD/SD-SDI multichannel inputs. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G is ideal for use in VTR bays, mobile production vehicles, teleconferencing installations, multimedia systems, satellite links, cable TV facilities, and on-air radio studios.

MADI-8 Audio Monitor Wohler will also showcase its MADI-8 audio monitor, which allows broadcasters to implement the Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows. MADI is an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio. MADI is extremely desirable for outside broadcasters, as it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analog- or AES-based audio distribution. The 1-RU monitor allows operators to listen to eight MADI channels simultaneously with presets that enable quick access to all 64 channels of a MADI stream. In addition, its shallow-depth chassis is ideal for installation in closely contained spaces such as OB trucks. The MADI-8 audio monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD menu display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, a front-panel headphone jack, channel-presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.

Presto Video Switcher Also on display at Broadcast India will be Presto, Wohler's award-winning video switcher that makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1-RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source.

HDCC Series Captioning/Subtitling Products Wohler will also display the groundbreaking HDCC Series captioning/subtitling products, which allow users to handle encoding, decoding, and monitoring of CEA-608, CEA-708, WST, and OP-47 captions/subtitles, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI triggers. Based on Wohler's award-winning flexible HDCC card design, the products allow broadcasters to choose the functionality their applications require at a competitive price point.

Company Quote: "The Wohler line of signal management and confidence monitoring solutions is designed to meet the requirements of the competitive Indian broadcast marketplace while allowing for efficient, cost-effective operations," said Jhonny Maroun, Asia Pacific regional sales manager at Wohler. "At Broadcast India, we are looking forward to showcasing many of our products which are ideal for today's digital and HD broadcasting environments, including our new RMV16 multiviewer being shown in Asia for the first time."

Company Background: Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of video, audio, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

RMV16 Multiviewer www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RMV16Series.zip

AMP2-16V Series http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP2-16V.zip

AMP1-D8MDA-3G http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-D8MDA.zip

MADI-8 Audio Monitor http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/MADI-8.zip

Pandora Loudness Analyzer http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Pandora.zip Presto Video Switcher http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Presto.zip

HDCC Series Captioning/Subtitling Products http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/HDCC.zip