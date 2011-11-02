HARMAN’s Studer Appoints Simon Roome as Technical Sales Manager

POTTERS BAR, United Kingdom— HARMAN’s Studer has appointed Simon Roome to the position of Technical Sales Manager. Based in Potters Bar and reporting directly to Karl Chapman, Simon’s primary task will be technical sales support for UK-based systems integrators and the UK broadcast market and will support Studer sales across the European region as required.

“I am very pleased to have someone of Simon’s technical ability join the Studer sales team,” said Adrian Curtis, Vice President of Sales, Soundcraft Studer. “Simon brings many years of experience with digital consoles and systems, having worked with the Soundcraft Vi6 rangesince its launch and more recently with all Studer consoles as our UK-based Customer Service specialist for the Swiss-based Studer team.”

“Having many years of experience supporting digital console systems, I am now looking forward to applying this knowledge to identify sales opportunities for Studer digital consoles and seeing the projects through to delivery,” Simon commented.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,500 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.0 billion for twelve months ending September 30, 2011.