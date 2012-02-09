Wohler Offers openGear Captioning Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Feb. 9, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the availability of its openGear HDCC Series captioning/subtitling solution in two versions. The first is a full-featured model that provides all the capabilities of Wohler's current HDCC Series captioning/subtitling cards within the openGear form factor, and the second is a cost-effective single-channel encoding solution primarily designed to complement the Ross Nielsen Watermarks Encoder (NWE-3G).

Wohler's openGear HDCC card is designed for the openGear 2RU 19-inch modular frame. The full-featured model boasts a broad range of capabilities including encoding, decoding, transcoding, and monitoring of captions for CEA-608, CEA-708, WST, OP-47, and ARIB B37 formats, as well as 3G video support and encoding/decoding of multiple GPI cues. The card's enhanced processing hardware and flexible design gives users maximum flexibility at a competitive price point.

Concurrent with the release of Ross' new NWE-3G Nielsen Watermarks Encoder, Wohler is offering a single-channel openGear HDCC Series card to provide captioning functionality that gives users of legacy Nielsen systems a way to transition smoothly to the new Ross NWE-3G system while maintaining full closed-captioning capabilities.

"We're committed to extending Wohler's industry-leading solutions for signal management and monitoring onto the openGear platform. Given the success and rapid adoption of openGear, we are excited to be able to participate as an openGear partner in providing Wohler's core technologies and expertise to all openGear users," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "The introduction of this new single-channel openGear HDCC card is a great way to kick off a number of openGear releases coming down the pipeline in support of the openGear format."

