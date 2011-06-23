Broadcast Engineering Specialized Training Store

Your One-Stop Shop for Broadcast Education

New Resources Are Now Available! Visit the store

A Broadcaster's Guide To Camera & Lens Technology

A broadcaster's guide to camera and lens technology is a highly practical and reference-oriented tutorial by long-time video expert, trainer and writer Steve Mullen, Ph.D. This tutorial is designed to help ENG videographers, commercial video producers and video engineers capture better video by understanding the lens and electronics inside their cameras. This eBook provides both new and veteran shooters an in-depth understanding of the technology that lies between the camera lens and the recording medium and how to maximize a camera's performance. Purchase here

Building IP Video Networks

This 27-page eBook is comprised of five chapters that will help readers better understand the basics of IP terminology along with its technology and application in media environments. The goal of the eBook is to help build a base for further training on IP and its increasing application in the media, post production and broadcast spaces. Purchase here

Visit the store for the latest broadcast resources.