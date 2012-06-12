TV Globo Chooses Orad PlayMaker for Studio Production

June 12, 2012 — Brazilian-based TV Globo will utilize Orad’s PlayMaker for its São Paulo sports and entertainment studio productions. Because of its unique studio work mode capability, PlayMaker has become the ideal solution for broadcasters like TV Globo who need advanced replay server capabilities for both live operations in OB Vans and pre/post program studio production.

TV Globo production staff will use PlayMaker’s dedicated studio work mode to create and broadcast better highlight packages faster and easier. PlayMaker’s studio mode lets users toggle between incoming feeds, simplifying the process for editing highlight content from multiple sources. With PlayMaker, each feed has its own playlist, so that each marked in and out point is added directly to the relevant playlist, eliminating the time-consuming process of first saving clips and later pushing them into a playlist.

PlayMaker is a multi-faceted, slow-motion video server solution designed for managing fast-paced sports workflows. With support for a wide range of codecs and up to eight I/O channels, PlayMaker offers users high-quality ingest and synchronized slow-motion replay capabilities combined with powerful, yet easy-to-use editing tools designed specifically for sports production. PlayMaker’s file-sharing feature enables users to preview, copy, or playout clips over a network in real time, optimizing workflow efficiency.

For more information about PlayMaker, please visit http://www.orad.tv/playmaker.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

