Apantac and WEGENER Team Up to Demo Digital Signage Multiviewer Application at NAB 2010

Apantac LLC, designer and developer of multiviewers and signal processing equipment is collaborating with WEGENER at NAB 2010 to demonstrate the integration of Apantac’s Multiviewers with WEGENER’s Digital Signage solutions.

The Digital Signage Multiviewer application will be on display at the Apantac NAB booth N4029 and will demonstrate how the combined technology helps users better manage their content, monetize assets and enhance advertising sales strategies, as well as simplify a multitude of Digital Signage applications. The demonstration includes a TAHOMA-DE-4 Multiviewer, as well as a WEGENER iPump 525 Media Player and CompelConnect.com (SaaS) solution.

The combined Multiviewer Digital Signage solution allows users to utilize existing content sources, introduce new ads, or display full-screen digital signage on a single display offering retail and restaurant venues the flexibility of displaying content, advertisements and promotional content on the same screen.

The TAHOMA-DE-4 multi-image processing display solution renders 4 video and computer inputs to a high resolution display with pristine image quality. The TAHOMA-DE Multiviewers are truly universal in nature whereby each input can be configured to auto-detect 4 HDMI / DVI / VGA / YPbPr / YC / Composite sources or an HD / SD-SDI source. The TAHOMA-DE Series supports DVI / HDMI / VGA outputs at resolutions up to 2048 x 1080 (including 1080p).

The WEGENER iPump 525 Media Player offers IP media distribution for automated file-based content distribution and playout of video, audio, text and graphics. Additional features include: text overlay tools to immediately update screens with time-sensitive information, video augmentation by adding graphics and text, as well as high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) video support. The iPump 525 Media Player is controlled remotely by CompelConnect.com, WEGENER’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution.

CompelConnect.com (SaaS) provides management tools for content distribution, scheduling, playout control and continuous monitoring of WEGENER iPump media receivers/players. Using partitioned web access, clients have access to a full-featured remote Compel network control system via the Internet.

“We chose to partner with Apantac and their TAHOMA Multiviewer solutions for a number of reasons,” comments Ric Vega, Channel Sales Manager for WEGENER. “The integration of our technology allows users to mix a variety of digital sources without loss of quality. Plus, the TAHOMA preset and layout features allow the WEGENER system to remotely select the video window position and size from preconfigured layouts. The powerful combination of our technology is impressive, and opens the market for retailers, restaurants, as well as system integrators who can leverage this type of solution and synergy.”

