Omneon Joins European Association of Communication Directors as Technical Partner

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- March 23, 2010 -- Omneon Inc. today announced that it has joined the European Association of Communication Directors (EACD), the network for communication professionals from all fields across Europe, as a technical partner. In support of the organization's mission to advance the state of professional communications across multinational companies, associations, institutions, and politics, Omneon will present on content production and delivery platforms at the EACD 2010 European Communication Summit, July 1 in Brussels.

"Our new role as a member of the EACD affords an excellent opportunity not only for educating media professionals throughout the European Union, but also for learning more about their concerns and needs, and how to meet them," said Geoff Stedman, Omneon senior vice president, marketing and business development. "We look forward to kicking off our involvement in the organization with a presentation at the group's 2010 European Communication Summit."

Founded in November 2006 in Brussels, the EACD establishes common quality standards and advances professional qualification within the field by organizing events and meetings. The non-partisan association lobbies for the profession, offers legal advice, and provides useful services and information media.

As an EACD member, Omneon will provide technical guidance to enterprise companies in Europe seeking to learn about and solve video and new media problems. The company's presentation at the 2010 summit will emphasize ways in which corporate media organizations are using the Omneon platform to streamline content production and delivery to the Internet and mobile devices, and how companies can gain control over and unlock hidden value in existing media libraries.

More information about Omneon products and solutions is available at www.omneon.com.

# # #

About Omneon Inc.

Omneon Inc. is a leading provider of scalable media server and active storage systems that optimize workflow productivity and on-air reliability for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon is a pioneer in the use of advanced IT technologies and open systems for broadcast applications, producing a modular and expandable video server architecture in the Omneon Spectrum media server. The company's Omneon MediaGrid active storage system delivers centralized content storage that is scalable in capacity, bandwidth, and media-processing power. The company has an extensive global presence with customers in more than 50 countries on six continents. Omneon is on the Web at www.omneon.com.

ENDS