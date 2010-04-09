LYNX Technik AG® Launches new yellobrik® SDI to HDMI Converter at NAB 2010

LYNX Technik AG, provider of signal processing solutions for the broadcast and professional AV industries, will launch their new yellobrik® SDI to HDMI Converter, the CDH 1811, at NAB 2010 – Booth Number N5011.

The CDH 1811 yellobrik is ideal for converting any SDI video signal (up to 3Gbit/s 1080p) into a standard HDMI signal for monitoring and display. It allows you to easily connect HDMI displays to SDI equipment.

This new yellobrik auto-detects inputs and formats supporting SDI video up to 3Gbit/s, includes balanced or unbalanced line level stereo analog audio outputs, as well AES outputs which can pass through DolbyE. Two channels of audio from the incoming video signal can be de-embedded and output as digital AES or analog audio, or embedded into the HDMI output.

With the fiber transceiver option, the CDH 1811 can be used as an SDI fiber transmission system with HDMI confidence monitoring. It can also be used as an SDI to fiber optic converter.

Unique to the CDH 1811 yellobrik is its selectable timecode and metadata overlay mode, which make the module ideal for editing applications. The module detects and displays timecode formats, indicates audio presence and also detects the presence of key metadata parameters in the incoming SDI stream.

LYNX Technik is targeting Broadcast, Post Production and ProAV professionals with this low cost converter, bringing all of the function of higher end units into a product that is affordable and simple to use. All controls, settings and instructions are located on the front panel, which means simple changes to its function and configuration can be accomplished immediately, and without referring to a manual.

The yellobrik CDH 1811 SDI to HDMI converter is available immediately.