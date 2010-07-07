LYNX Technik AG® yellobrik® SDI to HDMI Converters with Fiber I/O Chosen for Peel Media’s MediaCityUK

LYNX Technik AG, provider of award-winning modular interface solutions for the broadcast and professional AV industries, is providing their yellobrik SDI to HDMI Converters for Phase 1 of Peel Media’s MediaCityUK project. The solution consists of 20 single-mode SDI fiber optic to HDMI converters for converting HD-SDI and 3G fiber signals to HDMI for monitoring studio feeds.

UK systems integrator TSL is working as the technical design consultants for the planning and implementation of Phase 1 of the MediaCityUK project.

MediaCityUK, located just outside Manchester city centre, is in the process of being built and will become one of the most innovative broadcast and media production facilities worldwide. Owned and managed by Peel Media, it will offer not only space for studios and post production, apartments and entertainment facilities will also shape the complex into a creative living environment. From a technology point of view MediaCityUK is based on cutting-edge system design. More than 20 million metres of fibre will be laid at the facility, serving as the digital back-bone and providing the infrastructure for the whole complex.

The yellobrik CDH 1811 SDI to HDMI converters with fiber transceiver option will be used as studio monitoring solutions and convert SDI signals to HDMI to visually monitor incoming feeds on the studio floor. The converters will be fixed to the rear of the studio floor monitors (1920x1080) and the fiber optic I/O option ensures the fiber transmission of SDI signals up to 10Km (6.2 miles) away, which allows the studio to take fiber all the way to the monitor.

"During our technology planning, decision making and careful evaluation of all available solutions, we felt that LYNX Technik yellobrik SDI to HDMI converters offered a unique and high quality solution to meet MediaCity UK’s requirements, comments Julian Knight, CTO of TSL. “The ability to convert directly from the fibre optic infrastructure to HDMI on studio monitors using the LYNX Technik SDI to HDMI converters saves in up-stream conversion and distribution," continued Julian Knight, CTO at TSL.

MediaCityUK is employing a novel approach to studio monitoring, using passive fiber optic splitters, rather than traditional distribution amplifiers to supply monitoring feeds to the studio floors. The CDH 1811 SDI to HDMI converter provides the final conversion link in the fiber transmission chain.

Phase 1 of MediaCityUK is scheduled for completion in 2011. It is envisaged as a substantial creative centre outside London, and is attracting a multitude of media players including broadcasters such as BBC North, which will make MediaCityUK its new headquarters and Salford University, which will open their new higher education center.

About yellobrik:

Yellobrik are a range of standalone modular "brick" style interface products for broadcast and professional use. They are compact, simple to understand, easy to use and, all information is printed on the module, and all controls and settings are always easily accessible (no manuals needed). Each yellobrik includes the power supply, mounting brackets and comes in a custom plastic case for transport and storage. A 1RU yellobrik rack frame accommodates up to 14 yellobriks and includes external 12VDC power inputs, primary and redundant power options, as well as power failure alarm GPO outputs.

The yellobrik line includes:

• SDI to HDMI Converter

• HD / SD Sync Pulse Generator with Genlock

• 3G SDI Reclocking Distribution Amplifier

• 3G SDI to Fiber Optic Transmitters (10 Km, 40 Km)

• 3G Fiber to SDI Receiver

• 3G Fiber Optic / SDI Transceivers (10 Km, 40 Km)

• 3G Bidirectional Fiber Optic / SDI Transceiver

All yellobriks and accessories have a 2 year warranty.

For more information on the new range of standalone modular "brick" style interface products, please visit: www.yellobrik.com.