LINEAR ACOUSTIC SPONSORS BROADCAST ENGINEERING WEBINAR: “DIGITAL TV LOUDNESS AND ATSC PRACTICES”

LANCASTER, PA. – Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, is the exclusive sponsor of the upcoming Broadcast Engineering webinar, entitled "Digital TV Loudness and ATSC Practices," taking place Wednesday March 24, 2010 at 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific.

During this webinar, presenter Jim Starzynski, principal engineer and audio architect for NBC Universal (NBCU) Advanced Engineering, will be providing attendees with the opportunity to explore the ATSC A/85 Recommended Practice: "Techniques for Establishing and Maintaining Audio Loudness for Digital Television.” Starzynski will also discuss the methods major broadcasters such as NBCU are applying to conform to these ATSC loudness practices to bring DTV audio to its full potential. After the presentation, Linear Acoustic president and founder Tim Carroll will be joining Starzynski for a Q&A session where attendees will have a chance to have their specific questions addressed.

“With Linear Acoustic being actively involved in the development of the ATSC A/85 Recommended Practice, we felt it was important to get the word out to the broadcast industry as a whole about the operating methods and technologies available to monitor and control loudness,” says Carroll. “Loudness control products like the ones Linear Acoustic produces are one piece of a large puzzle. Jim shares our passion for developing the methods and means to provide viewers with the best audio possible. We are happy to be able to work with him and Broadcast Engineering to create an open dialogue on this important topic to help broadcasters solve some of their challenges.”

The webinar will discuss A/85’s recommendations and how they are applied at NBCU, including measurement, monitoring and room setup, metadata, dynamic range control, program-to-interstitial content loudness transition, and content loudness exchange guidelines, and provide an overview of A/85’s content creator, station and MVPD quick reference guides.

It will also review the Commercial Advertising Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act legislation (H.R.1084 and S.2847), passed by the U.S. House and pending in the Senate, its potential impact on broadcasters and multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs), and how the ATSC recommended practice loudness compliance is an integral part of the legislation.

To sign up for the webinar, please visit www.broadcastengineering.com. For more information on Linear Acoustic products, please visit, www.linearacoustic.com.