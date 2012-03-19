Clear-Com Welcomes QinMedia as Its New Distributor for the Spanish Broadcast Market

MADRID, 19 MARCH 2012 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, has recently appointed QinMedia as its new broadcast industry distributor in Spain. Furthering Clear-Com’s efforts to provide its product offerings globally, QinMedia will supply Clear-Com’s full portfolio of professional intercom products for the broadcast market, including Eclipse digital matrix systems, Concert IP-based intercoms and FreeSpeak wireless systems.

The QinMedia team comprises a group of talented people with both technical and commercial experience regarding Clear-Com products. Because of its familiarity with Clear-Com and its industry expertise, the new alignment between the companies was a natural fit as well as a solid opportunity for the Clear-Com brand to expand. To ensure greater product availability, QinMedia will carry a local stock of Clear-Com products, which will also enable a faster turnaround as well as lower costs for the broadcast customers in Spain. QinMedia will also provide thoroughly trained technical staff to assist in after-sales support and provide customer service.

“QinMedia is a fairly new company, but the professional team has been supporting Clear-Com for many years, with my personal relationship with the company beginning in 1993,” says Jose María Alvarez González, General Manager for QinMedia. “Today, we’re excited to join Clear-Com in providing the wireless, Intercom-over-IP and wired intercom solutions that can integrate with the Eclipse platform. These are remarkable capabilities, which we choose to highlight when promoting Clear-Com in the marketplace. Clear-Com Concert is already widely adopted in the Spanish market, as IP communications is seen as the intercom solution of the future.”

A distributor for such professional broadcast brands as Harris and Envivio, QinMedia will offer Clear-Com intercom solutions in conjunction with other technologies to create a complete solution for customers looking for high-quality systems. QinMedia was founded by a team of experienced audio professionals who have worked together in the Broadcast Market for more than 20 years. The team has been selling Clear-Com for most of their careers to all major Spanish broadcast customers, including TVE, Televisió de Catalunya, Sogecable, Mediaset and Canal Sur. QinMedia is dedicated to providing high-class hardware and software solutions and services to broadcast users that require high value systems for demanding daily use.

“We’re pleased to share in the growth of QinMedia’s new business ventures,” says Richard Palmer, Regional Sales Manager at, Clear-Com. “The company is made up of many established industry professionals and their extensive experience in supporting the Spanish market offers an unparalleled opportunity for Clear-Com to gain exposure in the country’s broadcast market. This will enable us to introduce Clear-Com to an even greater pool of industry professionals.”

