AJA KUMO Compact SDI Routers and FiDO SDI/Optical Mini Converters Now Shipping

KUMO Line Delivers Cost-Effective LAN-Controllable 3G SDI Routers; FiDO SDI/Optical Fiber Mini Converters Enable Transport of SDI, HD-SDI and 3G SDI Distances Up to 10km

AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, is now shipping its new KUMO line of compact, cost-effective SDI routers and FiDO family of SDI/Optical Fiber converters. AJA’s KUMO line of compact routers was first introduced at IBC 2009, where it was awarded both the Broadcast Engineering Pick Hit and TV Technology Europe STAR Award.

The KUMO routers support full broadcast specifications over SDI, HD SDI, and 3G SDI and provide web-browser control over a LAN to simplify integration into production and post environments. FiDO (Fiber Digital Optical) is a family of five SDI/Optical Fiber converters that enable the transport of SDI, HD-SDI and 3G SDI over long distances.

KUMO compact SDI routers are available in two configurations: the KUMO 1604 supporting sixteen SDI inputs and four out, and the KUMO 1616 supporting 16 channels in and out. Running embedded Linux, KUMO routers support HTTP control and monitoring, with elegant and simple network setup via BonJour. Other key features include:

• SD, HD, 3G SDI inputs and outputs via BNC, SMPTE 259M/292M/424M

• Automatic EQ and re-clocking

• Small 1RU form factor ideal for space sensitive situations

• Supports all ancillary data, including embedded audio

• Reference via BNC, passive loop, PAL/NTSC color black or HD tri-sync

• 10/100/1000 Ethernet LAN

FiDO (Fiber Digital Optical) is a family of five SDI/Optical Fiber Mini Converters designed for outdoor or indoor use, FiDO converters pass the complete SDI signal (including audio and/or meta data), and meet all relevant SMPTE specifications. Their low profile enclosure enables use in tight spaces around and behind equipment racks, trucks and crowded facilities.

FiDO models include:

• FiDO-R: Single channel Fiber to SDI Mini Converter with dual SDI outputs

• FiDO-2R: Dual channel Fiber to SDI Mini Converter

• FiDO-T: Single channel SDI to Fiber Mini Converter with looping SDI output

• FiDO-2T: Dual channel SDI to Fiber Mini Converter

• FiDO-TR: SDI/Fiber transceiver Mini Converter

The FiDO mini converters are available at a starting MSRP of US$445. The MSRP of the KUMO 1604 is US$1995 and the MSRP of the KUMO 1616 is US$2995.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.