Sencore 2012 NAB Show Product Preview

Company Overview Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at www.sencore.com.

Hi422P Contribution Receiver Decoder: MRD 5800 At the 2012 NAB Show, Sencore will be debuting the company's upcoming MRD 5800 receiver/decoder, which supports today's highest quality contribution video feeds and provides full H.264, 4:2:2, and 10-bit decoding. In addition, support for up to eight audio PIDs gives operators the flexibility to tackle all of their multi-language, multi-channel, and multi-format delivery challenges. The MRD 5800 will also decode and output Full HD 1080p60 video, ensuring compatibility with popular video formats in use today and well into the future.

VideoBRIDGE End-to-End OTT Monitoring Solution Sencore will also introduce ground-breaking OTT adaptive stream monitoring enhancements to its proven VideoBRIDGE line of probes and software that will help operators ensure desired QoS from the point of origination, through the delivery network, and onto the customer-premise end viewing devices. VB owners will be able to monitor quality of all popular adaptive bitrate streaming protocols by adding licenses to their existing VB probes, by including the OTT options with new probe installations, and by installing VB software modules directly onto multiscreen client devices. The new options will monitor every aspect influencing the multiscreen viewer experience including extensive protocol breakdown, peak, average, and total bandwidth utilization, and advance packet loss and jitter metrics.

Audio Transcoding and Simultaneous PiP: TXS The Sencore TXS line of MPEG2/4 transcoders has been updated for 2012 with several must-have features, including audio transcoding and simultaneous PiP (small format video) generation. As always, the TXS delivers a flexible, high-density, high-quality package providing multiple channels of transcoding or transrating in a 1-RU chassis. The TXS transcodes video services from an MPEG transport stream to or from MPEG-2 or H.264 and can format convert from HD to SD. The newest version also supports audio format conversion between common formats, including Dolby Digital and Digital Plus, MPEG-2, HE-AAC and AAC-LC, and linear PCM.

The TXS transcoder is an ideal solution for sourcing MPEG-2 for legacy cable systems, creating H.264 video and efficient audio for an IPTV deployment, or reducing video bandwidth while maintaining quality. The product supports MPEG over IP and ASI input and output, and features up to 16 channels of transcoding and redundant, hot-swappable power supplies.

10GbE Core Network Probe: VB330 Sencore will also be showcasing the new VB330, a Web-based probe for monitoring and troubleshooting 10GbE IP networks in large cable, IPTV, and satellite broadcast chains. With the VB330 probe, operators can view the inner workings of the provider's 10GbE backbone network and proactively correct errors in the IP transmission that could affect the customer's viewing experience. The VB330 probe can be equipped with up to two 10GB Ethernet inputs, providing the ability to monitor thousands of IP streams in central headends and network architectures. It features a patented, easy-to-use visual interface for measuring and monitoring IP signals throughout the network. The system can be controlled directly via a standard Web browser or by a VideoBRIDGE controller system.

Transport Stream Server: TSS 6000 The TSS 6000 transport stream server provides complete "channel-in-a-box" functionality, including ad splicing, ad serving, archiving, logo insertion, and EAS insertion, all while maintaining maximum video quality. By utilizing the TSS 6000, users can replace multiple expensive systems that each have different interfaces with a single easy to use and cost effective system. As a complete, frame-accurate play-out solution for single- and multi-channel SD and HD content, the TSS 6000 is ideal for a variety of real-world applications including broadcast time zone delay servers, local ad insertion, signal failure backup, and multi-channel play-out. The server also provides archiving and disaster recovery capabilities, which allow users to archive content for later access during disaster recovery. From recording and editing to frame-accurate splicing, the TSS 6000 is a cost-effective MPEG2/H.264 SD/HD server solution.

PID Filtering for IP Turn-Around Applications: MRD 3187B Sencore's MRD 3187B receiver/decoder features a new IP output card that supports PID and service filtering features, ideal for IP turn-around applications. Other important features include genlock and an automatic primary/backup failover; DVB-Common Interface for conditional access; multiservice descrambling; and advanced DVB-S2 capabilities such as 16/32 ASPK demodulation and multistream VCM input support. The MRD 3187B adapts to almost any distribution environment and sets the standard for performance, scalable functionality, and low cost of ownership. The device's modularity allows users to adapt the product to almost any signal monitoring, processing and decoding, or retransmission application without burdening themselves with the cost of unneeded hardware options.

Sencore Quote: "At the 2012 NAB Show, Sencore will showcase our newest modular receiver/decoder, the MRD 5800, as well as other cost-effective products designed to maximize existing bandwidth and architecture while reducing operational expenses," said Joe Sucharda, vice president of marketing at Sencore. "Our full lineup of video delivery, signal processing, and content monitoring solutions enable broadcast, cable, and satellite operations to provide their customers with the highest quality HD content available, and to keep that content on-air consistently and error-free."

