MULTIDYNE’S OPENGEAR HD-4400 3G NOW SHIPPING

Company Showcases High-Density openGear Solution and Companion Cards at NAB 2010

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, is featuring the openGear-compatible HD-4400 four-channel fiber optic transport system at NAB 2010 (Booth C7637). The high-density, multirate, 3G HD-SDI SMPTE fiber optic transport system with a 4x4 matrix on both the transmitter and receiver is one of MultiDyne’s first offerings as part of the openGear terminal equipment platform group and is now shipping.

First introduced by Ross Video, the openGear platform is based on an open architecture, 2RU modular frame that accommodates up to 10 cards in the DFR-8310 frame and up to 20 cards in the DFR-8320 frame. MultiDyne’s HD-4400 and additional companion cards give customers using the openGear platform more options for fiber optic transport without having to invest in multiple frame standards.

“MultiDyne is pleased to announce that our HD-4400 solution is now shipping, giving our customers a simple, cost-effective way to integrate new MultiDyne fiber optic equipment into their existing openGear frames,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. “With limited space in today’s mobile production trucks, the HD-4400 is the perfect high-density solution for video pool feed distribution. The new openGear companion cards in our product line-up will also make working in such challenging situations easier, meeting the needs of modern high-definition, on-the-go sports and news production environments.”

Ideal for high-capacity fiber trunking of 3G HD-SDI signals in a broadcast facility, the HD-4400 transmitter card accepts four multi-rate HD-SDI electrical signals with speeds of 5 Mb to 3 Gb per second as inputs. These inputs are equalized, re-clocked and converted to four optical outputs. The receiver card accepts four fiber optic inputs and converts them to four electrical outputs, which are re-clocked and line buffered. Both the transmitter and receiver cards include a 4x4 matrix switcher to cross-connect any of the four input and output channels.

The HD-4400’s 4x4 switching and cross-connect feature provides 3G HD signal routing and automatic redundancy capability. The system can also transport four redundant 3G HD-SDI feeds with automatic protection switching, supporting SDI, HD-SDI, 3G HD-SDI, DVB, ASI and SMPTE standards 424M, 292M, 259M and 310M.

MultiDyne has also expanded its commitment to the openGear platform with the addition of several new companion cards for the HD-4400. These companion cards will target a wide variety of applications, with features including signal distribution, conversion, embedding, de-embedding and synchronization. Solutions available immediately include the 4005 Triple 3G/HD/SD Re-clocking Distribution Amplifier, 4018 Quad Monitoring Converter – SDI to Analog Composite and the 4035 Input Processor for HD/SD Analog and HD/SD-SDI Input with audio embedding/de-embedding and frame sync.

For more information on MultiDyne’s range of openGear solutions, please visit http://www.multidyne.com/productlist.cfm?CategoryID=103.

About MultiDyne:

