PERFORM GOES END-TO-END WITH EDITSHARE

Ingest, Edit, Manage, Store, Distribute; Producer of Premier League programming to power popular mobile and Internet channels with EditShare production and playout technology

London, UK – December 7, 2010 - EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, has announced that PERFORM has purchased an end-to-end production infrastructure from EditShare (www.editshare.com). The sale includes EditShare’s production asset management solution Flow 2.0 and an upgrade of PERFORM’s existing EditShare server, which it purchased over three years ago. The new equipment includes the high-performance shared storage system EditShare XStream version 6.0, Geevs 5.0 HD Video Servers for managing ingest and playout, and the recently revamped Lightworks editors.

PERFORM, the international digital sports media specialist, produces and distributes highlights for the Barclays Premier League and other leading sports events to millions of fans around the world through white-label, client-branded, and direct-to-consumer channels. Andy Measham, PERFORM’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “The nature of our business requires a rock-solid content management infrastructure that supports a fast-paced, sports-production environment with a news-oriented workflow.EditShare’s technology lineup presented the best value proposition. We were happy with the initial installation’s performance and the support we have received from EditShare. The new system allows us to move forward with enhanced workflow and additional facilities to support our expanding business.”

The new workflow will feature EditShare Flow, XStream, and Geevs integrated with PERFORM’s existing post-production equipment, including EditShare’s own Lightworks and Avid’s editing applications. The EditShare XStream system will act as the operation’s central content hub, facilitating media and project sharing between editing workgroups. The Flow application will manage metadata tracking and production processes including logging, browse, and pre-editing via standard desktop systems. The new Geevs HD servers will directly support multiple file formats, including MXF interchange with Avid and Quicktime for other requirements. Closely linked with PERFORM’s unique in-house database and management systems, the new system provides fast and efficient workflows, including the management of large amounts of metadata. “EditShare offers a tremendous amount of versatility to organizations such as PERFORM,” commented Tara Montford, EditShare’s General Manager. “We have perfected EditShare’s interoperability and boosted its media-sharing capabilities for multi-application production environments. PERFORM’s rigorous production demands require the performance, flexibility, and scalability that EditShare offers.”

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare’s Storage Series and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed. EditShare’s patented bin-locking / project-locking framework allows editors working in either Avid or Final Cut Projects to open up and safely work with each other’s project files, bringing unprecedented efficiency and creativity to the editing process.

EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs, and Ark bookend the shared storage solutions with production asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About PERFORM

PERFORM is the world leader at broadcasting and commercialising sport in digital media. Through industry leading production, technical and publishing solutions, PERFORM powers hundreds of digital channels that distribute content in a number of forms - video, editorial, audio and data – across multiple platforms, to millions of sport fans around the world. PERFORM currently owns or manages 358 digital channels and streams over 15,000 live events, distributes 15,000 editorial stories and 8,000 video news stories every year. www.performgroup.com

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

©2010 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare™ is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

+1 617 817 6595

janice@zazilmediagroup.com