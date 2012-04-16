Qualis Audio Debuts New Measurement Capabilities for Sentinel Surround Sound Audio Monitor at the 2012 NAB Show

Dialog Balance Measurement, Downmix Loudness Measurement Now Available

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 16 2012 — Qualis Audio, a leading developer of professional audio measurement and monitoring instruments, with an emphasis on 5.1 surround sound, loudness and QoE assessment, will introduce at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C3741) the latest firmware v1.24 for the Sentinel Surround Sound Audio Monitor. The new firmware, available now and free for existing customers, offers several enhancements and optimizations, including a unique dialog balance measurement and downmix loudness measurement. This is the first time both features, which are the subject of patent applications, are available.

Dialog Balance Measurement

With this new feature, the Sentinel provides continuous real-time measurement of dialog loudness against the loudness of the remaining program content, providing a simple display of dialog balance, a measure indicative of intelligibility. This measurement greatly eases the job of mix engineers working on live applications such as sporting events, award ceremonies and game shows. An optional alarm may be enabled to alert the engineer when the dialog loudness is insufficient to insure viewers understand what’s being said.

Downmix Loudness Measurement

This new feature enables the Sentinel to simultaneously measure and display the loudness of a surround sound program and the loudness of the same material when downmixed to stereo. An optional alarm may be enabled to alert the engineer if the difference between these loudness measurements exceeds user-set limits.

BS.1770-1 Support, Improved Report Automation

This new firmware enables the Sentinel to measure loudness according to either the BS.1770-1 or BS.1770-2 standards and includes an enhanced version of the company’s loudness report automation, which was first introduced in last year’s v1.22 firmware. This server software automatically creates reports of loudness conformance with CALM Act requirements. Reports can also include results of other audio QoE measurements. Completely automated, the software combines as-run logs with Sentinel measurements, generating daily reports that are emailed to appropriate personnel.

“We are thrilled to share our software upgrades for the Sentinel with the NAB community,” says Doug Ordon, director of U.S. sales, Qualis Audio. “The technology behind our dialog balance and downmix differential measurements has never existed before. These are innovations that allow for the Sentinel to evolve with loudness control rules and regulations. Not only do we provide innovative solutions for the broadcast industry, but we are going far beyond what’s available from anyone else. Plus, after the initial investment in the Sentinel, customers reap the rewards of software upgrades at no additional cost to them.”

The Sentinel Surround Sound Audio Monitor measures, monitors and logs loudness and virtually every other parameter necessary to ensure optimum audio reaches broadcast viewers. Its measurement and logging verify

and document CALM Act compliance, conforming fully to all ITU BS1770, ATSC, FCC and EBU

requirements. Any deviation outside of the allowed range automatically generates alarms to the user’s choice of SNMP, email or GPO. The Sentinel also measures, displays, logs and alarms all pertinent audio parameters, such as the new downmix loudness capability described above, downmix compatibility, hum, balance and other parameters required for quantifying audio quality.

The electronic equivalent of a human listener, the Sentinel operates unattended, eliminating continuous aural checks by skilled listeners. This unique ability significantly reduces personnel requirements and attendant costs while improving the consistency of audio monitoring.

For more information about the Sentinel and Qualis Audio, visit www.qualisaudio.com or call 1-503-635-9376.