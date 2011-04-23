Prism Media Products Limited Wins A Queen’s Award For Enterprise

Prism Media Products Limited, whose brands include Prism Sound, SADiE and Imerge, is delighted to announce that it is has been awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the highest official UK award for British business. The awards are made on the advice of the Prime Minister and his Advisory Committee, which comprises leading individuals from industry, commerce, trade unions and Government. They are then conferred by HRH Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday, April 21st.

Prism Media Products Limited is renowned for developing and manufacturing professional audio and home entertainment equipment and software. Founded in 1987, the company operates in a number of market sectors including broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications. Customers include sound recording professionals, audio engineers in industry, educational establishments, law enforcement, government departments and consumers of high-quality home entertainment products.

Graham Boswell, Sales Director of Prism Media Products Ltd, says: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as a recipient of this prestigious award. In order to be considered for a Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade, a company must show a substantial and sustained increase in export earnings over three consecutive 12-month periods, to a level which is outstanding for the products and services concerned, and for the size of the organisation.

“Prism Media Products Ltd certainly fulfils this brief. We have experienced six years of sustained sales growth and have more than doubled overseas sales, with 66% of our sales now going to customers abroad.”

Boswell adds that the company’s outstanding performance is supported by 120 foreign dealers and its sister company in the USA, which is headquartered in New Jersey and recently opened an office in California. Prism Media Products Limited created 10 new UK jobs during the Award period and has since employed a further nine staff in the UK.

“It is heartening to see our efforts recognised by the Queen, the Government and the wider business community,” Boswell says. “We are very proud of our achievements and, despite the difficult economic climate, we have real confidence in the future thanks to the determination and dedication of our staff and the quality and integrity of our expanding product range.”

Prism Media Products Ltd’s product range includes the internationally acclaimed Prism Sound ADA-8XR multi-channel audio analogue to digital converter, which is regularly used for music and film soundtrack projects by clients such as EMI Abbey Road, BBC, Sony, Lucasfilm and Walt Disney; the Prism Sound dScope Series III audio analyser, which is used by broadcasters and major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile and communications; the SADiE range of digital audio workstations and location recorders and the Imerge range of movie and music-focussed entertainment servers, which includes the MSI-HD media server, the musicm8 music streaming server and the XiVA on-libe music store.

Prism Media Products Limited will be officially presented with its Queen’s Award For Enterprise at a ceremony that will take place at the company’s Cambridge headquarters during the summer.

-ends-

Prism Media Products Ltd

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. Prism Sound audio interfaces are used in the leading audio studios around the world for all types of music as well as high-quality film scores and other quality-intensive applications. Prism Sound is the owner of the SADiE range of digital audio workstation & location recording software and hardware products, setting the standard for speed and accuracy for audio editing and production. Prism Sound also manufactures audio test and measurement products such as the DSA-1 and the dScope Series III audio analyzer, widely used by both large and small electronics manufacturers for testing of audio products in research, development and production. The most recent addition to the company’s range is the Imerge brand, which is renowned for its high quality entertainment servers for the consumer market.

For more information please visit:

www.prismsound.com

www.sadie.com

www.imerge.co.uk