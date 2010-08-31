RF Central's microLite HD Transmitter And Receiver Nominated As An IABM Design Awards Finalist 2010

microLite HD Makes Top Five Finalists and Is Identified As One of 2010's Most Innovative Products in Design

Integrated Microwave Technologies' (IMT) RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the broadcast, sports and entertainment, government, military and international marketplace, has been nominated as an IABM Design Awards Finalist 2010 for the design of its groundbreaking microLite HD COFDM Transmitter (Tx) and Receiver (Rx).

The ever reliable global voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industries, IABM and its influential awards, are given for design and innovation and recognize products and solutions which significantly aid the evolution of the broadcast and media technology worlds.

"Our microLite HD Transmitter and Receiver being identified by the IABM judging panel as one of the top five most innovative products in design in 2010 is an immense honor," says Stephen Shpock, president, IMT. "IABM had over 80 entries this year, so the fact we made it into their top five is a great achievement for IMT, RF Central as a brand and for Vitec all around."

The RF Central microLite HD Tx and Rx expand the company's portfolio of innovative MPEG-4 broadcast technology solutions. The transmitter is a product focused on the future of broadcast workflow and is a compact, mountable COFDM SD/HD digital transmitter designed for the next generation of professional lightweight cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities. The receiver component is a dual diversity COFDM receiver, which offers exceptional RF performance combined with user-friendly operation.

During IBC at 11:30am on Saturday, September 11, IMT will demonstrate its microLite HD Tx and Rx product to the judges. The final stage in the judging process to identify who will win the highly acclaimed IABM Peter Wayne Award for Design & Innovation will take place later on that evening in the Park Foyer from 6pm to 8pm.

For more information on additional products IMT's RF Central will showcase at IBC 2010, please visit the company's booth during the show (Stand 1.B31) or visit www.rfcentral.com.