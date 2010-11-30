FlightSafety International Selects Christie to Power First Dual Input Flight Simulators

Christie today announced that FlightSafety International, the world’s premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, has selected the award-winning Christie Matrix StIM simulation projection system to drive its Crewview display on the CH-47F Transportable Flight Proficiency Simulators (TFPS). The trainers are the first to utilize the Matrix StIM’s unique dual input capability to render the visible and infrared (IR) scenes simultaneously, while allowing for independent optimization of the IR scenes for night vision goggle (NVG) training.

The TFPS systems are high-fidelity simulators that provide training for maintenance check flights, normal and emergency procedures, NVG, and tactical operations. The simulators are used by the U.S. Army to maintain the flying skills of cargo helicopter crews, who might otherwise consume costly flying hours to maintain their qualifications. The system’s collimated rigid mirror display is designed to collapse and pack into a container to withstand the rigors of transport and re-deployment at various bases worldwide.

FlightSafety’s initial contract called for the delivery and installation of Christie Matrix StIMs for two new TFPS visual display systems as part of a technology insertion effort. According to Don Conklin, Director of Marketing & Technical Support at FlightSafety Displays, the projectors were a perfect fit for one of its customers, who expressed interest in the ability to run the NVG database separately from visible components.

“This was one of our first installations to take advantage of the Matrix StIM’s unique training capability,” he said. “Many of our customers have heavy NVG requirements and aggressive schedules, and they have tremendous faith in our track record for delivering various technologies and price points. We feel the Matrix StIM provides a capability that more closely approaches actual flight, and this translates to better, more effective training. The proven dual input capability of the Christie Matrix StIM was also a major factor in our selection.”

Zoran Veselic, vice president of Christie's Visual Environments division, noted that current NVG systems that require tuning for IR content can negatively impact the visible light content.

“Industry demand for maximum realism in simulated NVG environments requires greater control of the IR scene,” said Veselic. “The dual channels in the Christie Matrix StIM are a true innovation that allows our customers to adjust the balance of near-IR energy to visible light across a continuous range and significantly enhance the overall training environment. FlightSafety’s confidence in Christie is a testament to our commitment to the market, and to delivering cutting edge technology that sets new standards in realism and reliability.”