BroadcastAsia2012 Bridge Technologies Co AS Booth 4P302

Quote: "Broadcast Asia is the ideal opportunity to catch up with the most exciting advances in test and monitoring technology, at the Bridge Technologies booth. If you're in broadcasting, OTT, or telecoms, make sure you see the state-of-the-art solutions from Bridge Technologies." Philip Burnham, Sales Director

Company Overview

Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) creates advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The company's award-winning products and solutions provide an advanced platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major industrial standards, the system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

New Products for BroadcastAsia2012

Bridge Technologies launches major advances in OTT service analysis, and the world's first complete DVB-T2 monitoring and analysis solution -- increasing the company's industry lead in truly comprehensive monitoring systems for the world of digital media.

At BroadcastAsia2012 the world's first complete monitoring solution for DVB-T2 will be introduced to the Asian market. DVB-T2 is the system used in 70 percent of the contribution infrastructure currently under construction, and is replacing DVB-T in many recent deployments in EMEA, Asia, and South America. DVB-T2 is already in use by operators in Europe, chosen for its outstanding characteristics in single frequency networks, and for the 30 percent bandwidth efficiency gain of DVB-T2 over DVB-T. Bridge Technologies has solved the complex monitoring challenge posed by the DVB-T2-MI format, and T2-MI monitoring is now available as an option across the range of Bridge Technologies' probes.

VB330 -- Industry's Most Powerful Media Monitoring Probe

Bridge Technologies will display the VB330, the industry's most powerful monitoring and analysis probe to date. The VB330 is the first product to be based on Bridge Technologies' entirely new 10GB architecture, and it offers the highest performance-to-form-factor ratio available in the monitoring and analysis sector. With three blades fitting in a single 1-RU chassis and each VB330 probe having two 10GB interfaces, the system can deliver a massive 60GB monitoring capability. Designed for extremely high-density applications at points of maximum data throughput in today's 10GB core networks, the VB330's enormous capacity offers telcos, network operators, and digital media organizations a monitoring solution with the potential for scaling to match almost any level of throughput.

Image Caption: VB330

Image Description: VB330, the industry's most powerful monitoring and analysis probe to date, based on 10GB architecture

VB12-RF -- Ruggedized, Portable Broadcast-IP Probe for Cable and Terrestrial Diagnostics

The new VB12-RF is the most portable comprehensive monitoring/measurement appliance available. Designed for real-world use by engineers on the road, the VB12-RF packs every required broadcast and IP interface into a ruggedized chassis with a form factor smaller than a laptop computer. It is smaller, lighter, and tougher than any alternative, with the widest range of built-in interfaces for RF, ASI, and IP, full TR 101 290 alarming and analysis, and support for all media transportation codecs. The VB12-RF is far more practical, complete, and robust than traditional larger, heavier, and fragile PC-based alternatives.

Image Caption: VB12-RF

Image Description: Ruggedized, Portable Broadcast-IP Probe for Cable and Terrestrial Diagnostics

VB252

The new VB252 is the monitoring probe for DVB-T2 networks, and part of the industry's first complete monitoring solution for DVB-T2, including the T2-MI protocol. The dual-input VB252 provides external GPS lock for accurate drift monitoring for SFN networks, high-quality MER measurement, and level readings. For monitoring at transmitter sites and field locations for quality validation, the VB252 is available from Q4 2011.

The New 4.9 Software

The new 4.9 software release adds new and exciting enhancements and upgrades for the complete range of products. At the show, highlights and previews of upcoming versions of the system will be demonstrated including powerful SQL database features, advanced graphic displays, probe auto-discovery, enhanced device control, and more.