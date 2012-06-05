AVB Networking Conference To Feature Strong Speakers, Cover Gamut Of Applications

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The speaker lineup for the 2012 AVB Networking Conference was announced today. It will include technology leaders from a host of disciplines and applications including Bill Murphy, Director of Solutions Marketing, Extreme Networks who will discuss the core AVB technology; Jim Risgin, Vice President Engineering, On Stage Audio, who will present on his pioneering work with AVB in real-world applications; Vikram Kirby, Director of Technical Design, Thinkwell, who will speak from his experience deploying AVB in the field; Sam Berkow, Principal Consultant and Founding Partner, SIA Acoustics, who will be discussing AVB in large performance venue design; Michael Cusick, President, Specialized Audio Video Inc., who will address AVB in hospitality system design and Casey Sherred, Consultant, Acoustic Dimensions, who will be discussing AVB in house of worship design.

The AVB Networking Conference 2012, which will be held coincident with InfoComm 2012 on June 12 at 11:00AM to 4:30PM, is co-sponsored by Avid, Biamp, Extreme Networks, HARMAN, Lab X Technologies, Meyer Sound and Riedel Communications - all of whom have AVB-capable devices on the market today. The applications-based event will provide consultants, integrators and system designers with comprehensive details on how AVB technology can simplify system design and maintenance.

The AVB Networking Conference sold out very fast but complete video of the conference presentations will be uploaded to www.AVBNetworkingConference.com immediately after InfoComm.

Commenting on the speaker line-up, Adam Holladay market manager, HARMAN System Development and Integration Group (SDIG) noted, "That the AVB Networking Conference has completely booked out from the outset is a testament to the quality of the speakers also the market significance of AVB to the future of systems integration."

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG(r), Harman Kardon(r), Infinity(r), JBL(r), Lexicon(r) and Mark Levinson(r). The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.3 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2012.