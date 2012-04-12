HARMAN's Studer shows RTW Loudness Metering on Vista 9 at NAB

REGENSDORF, Switzerland - Following the agreement with RTW of Koeln announced in February, HARMAN's Studer will be showing the RTW TM7 meter implementation in its Vista 9 console at NAB 2012 on booth C2619. The TM7 meter was chosen as it perfectly complements Vistonics(tm), the simple and elegant touchscreen user interface that Vista customers know and love.

The TM7 meter custom presets provide Loudness Metering to EBU R 128 and ITU BS1770, as well as traditional bar graph and moving needle metering to many international standards. This Loudness Meter may be retrofitted to all Vista 9 consoles.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.2 billion for twelve months ending December 31, 2011.