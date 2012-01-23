DK-Technologies New DK Meter Is Now Even Better!

DK-Technologies’ new DK Meter is now even easier to use thanks to the addition of new software (V.2011-12-06), which enhances the user experience and significantly improves the meter’s performance.

The company has also released a new user guide that reflects this change and advises all DK Meter distributors, dealers and customers to visit www.dk-technologies.com where they can download both the new guide and the latest version of the software.

The DK Meter has received a fantastic response from the industry following its launch at NAB 20122, where it won a Broadcast Engineering Pick Hit Award for the technical and financial improvements it can bring to a facility’s operation.

At just $1295.00 in the US and €995.00 in Europe, this highly portable Compact Audio Loudness Meter (CALM) is no bigger than a smart phone and comes in two versions – the stereo DK1 and the 5.1 surround sound DK2. Both versions are easy to use, easy to install and can be powered from a computer USB port, making them ideal for location recording. They accept digital audio inputs and are supplied with all known loudness measurement recommendations as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales. As they use the same software as DK’s existing products, there are no technical issues when switching between a DK Meter and one of the larger meters in the company’s range which provides facilities for loudness logging.

Richard Kelley, Sales and Marketing Director for DK, says: “The new DK Meter is exactly what the industry has been waiting for - an affordable audio metering solution that not only delivers conventional metering but also ITU, EBU R128 and ATSC-compliant loudness metering at the same time, on the same display and in a single box.”

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com