Apantac Highlights New Features of TAHOMA Platform of Multiviewers

Apantac LLC, designer and developer of high quality, cost effective multiviewers and signal processing equipment will highlight new features in their TAHOMA Platform of Multiviewers at NAB – booth N4029.

The TAHOMA Platform is based on the latest 3G standard and includes the following Series’ of Multiviewers:

- TAHOMA-LE - 4-32 HD-SDI, SD-SDI, Composite Inputs

- TAHOMA-LI - 4-16 HD-SDI, SD-SDI, Composite Inputs with Looping video inputs

- TAHOMA-LX - 16-32 HD-SDI, SD-SDI Inputs with Built-in routing switcher – any input to any output

- TAHOMA-DE - 2-16 HDMI, DVI, DVI, VGA, YPbPr, Composite, HD-SDI, SD-SDI Inputs

- TAHOMA-LC - Fixed Quad Split, 4 HD-SDI, SD-SDI, Composite Inputs

All Multiviewer Series’ within the TAHOMA platform include a built-in CATx extender on every output for extending signals up to 115 feet. They support DVI, HDMI, VGA, and SDI outputs up to resolutions of 2048 x 1080 or 1920 x 1080, depending on the series. The TAHOMA platform also incorporates the Apantac “skin-technology” allowing users to customize the on-screen display of graphics including; borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, logos, embedded audio, discrete audio meters and audio / video alarms. The built-in 2D graphics accelerator ensures that the display of on-screen graphics is in high quality true color.

The internal high-speed 6 Gigabit bus aids rapid interconnection between the video processing modules, which function to scale and position the input sources on the display, add all the on-screen display elements, supports the built-in CATx extender, and aids with system expansion in order to display additional video sources.

“During the design stage of the TAHOMA series, it was our intention that once the platform was established, it would allow us to rapidly create new products,” said Thomas Tang, President of Apantac. “When we make an improvement or add a new feature it carries through to the whole platform, therefore every model and series of Multiviewers benefits. This is evident by the four new Multiviewer series’ and 30 new individual models that will be showcased at NAB 2010.”

The TAHOMA platform of Multiviewers is well suited for a wide variety of small and large-scale installations, mobile vans, master control rooms, production studios, command and control, digital signage, medical imaging, distance educations, government and many other broadcast and professional audio visual applications.

For more information, visit Apantac at NAB 2010 Booth No. N4029.