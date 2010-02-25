Vaddio Releases UXHD CrossPoint Universal Video Scaler and Converter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (February 25, 2010) – Vaddio, the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty PTZ cameras and high-end camera control systems, is now shipping the new UXHD CrossPoint, a dual input, dual output video format converter and scaler for HD-SDI and analog video signals.

“The UXHD CrossPoint was originally designed as a companion piece for the ProductionVIEW HD-SDI console,” explains President of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “As our AV integrators migrate further into camera systems that incorporate HD-SDI video distribution, there is still a need to support analog video equipment such as projectors, monitors, computers and video-playback devices that don’t support SDI. The UXHD CrossPoint takes care of this by providing a scalable analog input and output that can support HD component video (720p/1080i/1080p), SD composite and S-Video, as well as RGBHV computer resolutions up to 1920 x 1200.”

Sheeley adds, “On the input they select what analog format and resolution they need, while on the output they select the required SDI output. For the output side they select what analog format and resolution they need, while on the output they select the necessary SDI output. What use to require multiple convertors in the past can now be done with one unit.”

The UXHD CrossPoint allows users to easily integrate analog video and SDI signals into Vaddio’s ProductionVIEW HD-SDI camera controller/switcher, and can also be used as a stand-alone video converter. The master control port runs via RS-232 and easily connects to third-party control systems (AMX®, Crestron®, etc.) for complete access to the internal functions of the UXHD CrossPoint. In addition, a Reference input for Gen Lock is available for synchronizing the SDI output to an external switcher.

UXHD CrossPoint can also be used as a signal converter with a loop-thru output. In this scenario, an SDI or analog signal can be connected to the appropriate input, and the outputs can be analog, as well as an SDI output – one input, two outputs. In addition, the input on both outputs can be up- or down-converted to resolutions different from the input signals’ native resolution.

