WAVES AUDIO TO OFFER ATTRACTIVE NEW PRICES

KNOXVILLE, TN, January 3, 2011 — As part of an ongoing strategy to make its products more accessible and reach an even wider audience, Waves is announcing that they have released new, attractive pricing across their entire product line. This latest move joins the company’s other promotional activities such as free live events and online webinars which bring leading producers and engineers directly to the audio community.

In an era when hit singles and award-winning recordings are being created anywhere and everywhere, beginning January 2011, Waves is announcing price changes that are at an average of 40% lower then the 2010 price list MSRP. The freedom offered by today’s technology opens up a new world of unlimited creative possibilities and Waves is proud to be part of that world.

“In a market where innovation and creativity are a top priority, Waves continues to develop progressive sales and marketing strategies targeting new musicians, engineers and producers looking for additional tools to fuel their creative process,” stated Mick Olesh, Waves Executive VP, Sales and Marketing. “With our new pricing structure, our goal is to make our award-winning products accessible to a wider segment of the market looking for audio solutions with unparalleled sonic quality.”

For more information, please visit www.waves.com.