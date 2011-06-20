DVEO Launches Enhanced Real Time MPEG-2 or H.264 Graphics, Text, and Logo Inserter with ASI or IP Input and Output

San Diego, California -- June 20, 2011 -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), announced today that they have launched an all revamped H.264 and MPEG-2 version of their broadcast quality graphics, logos, and text inserter.

First introduced at NAB 2011 for MPEG-2 only, DVEO’s LogoSerter™ now inserts graphics, logos, and text anywhere on H.264 or MPEG-2 video content. Two versions are available – DVB-ASI input and output, or IP input and output.

The LogoSerter is a real time software-based system that inserts images and text anywhere on SD or HD live streams with any degree of transparency. It works by decoding the transport stream, overlaying the logo, and transcoding the result. The system enables broadcasters, cable companies, and content to “brand” their video content with images that are not easily removed.

The graphics, logos, and text can be static, blinking, or -– new for this release -– rotating. The system supports 1080i, 720p, and 480i. Logos and graphics can be created in several formats. The control software features easy drag and drop placement to position logo, text, or graphics on the screen. The Windows® based system also features schedule-based logo insertion.

“Smart cable operators are looking to monetize video content via sidebars and crawls,” noted Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. “Our updated LogoSerter inserts scrolling text with programmable fonts and background colors, for crawling messages and emergency alerts. We can also create customized systems to meet customers’ needs.”

Additional new features include a news feed from RSS, an optional clock display, an optional temperature display, and optional transcoding from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

Broadcast Quality

Inserts logos, graphics, and text into video feeds

DVB-ASI input and output

IP input and output version available

Supports 1080i, 720p, and 480i

Selects transport streams by program numbers or PIDs

Features schedule-based logo insertion

Choose from static, rotating, or blinking graphics, logos, and text

Creates crawling messages and emergency alerts with programmable fonts and background colors

Select any degree of transparency

Easy drag and drop placement to position logo, text, or graphics on screen

News feed from RSS

3 RU rack mountable frame

Optional clock display

Optional temperature display

Customization available

Option – can transcode on the fly

DVEO and LogoSerter are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Suggested Retail Prices:

LogoSerter -- ASI: $9,995 U.S.

LogoSerter -- IP: $9,995 U.S.

LogoSerter -- ASI/TC, with transcoding option: $12,995 U.S.

LogoSerter –- IP/TC, with transcoding option: $12,995 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815