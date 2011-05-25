Wilbur Brann Joins Jampro Antennas

Antenna Manufacturer Strengthens Sales Team as Domestic Presence Grows

Sacramento, CA (May 18, 2011) – Wilbur Brann, a seasoned professional and pioneer in the DTV arena, has joined Jampro Antennas, Inc.’s sales staff as an account executive responsible for supporting the Eastern US market. Alex Perchevitch, Jampro’s president, made the announcement today from Company headquarters in Sacramento, California. Jampro, a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry, is the oldest antenna manufacturer in the USA.

"Wilbur’s experience with DTV coupled with his 50+ years in the broadcasting industry provide him with a background ideally suited to this position,” said Perchevitch. "We are delighted to welcome him to the team as we continue to strengthen our domestic presence.” Brann’s extensive resume’ includes an instrumental role in putting WRAL-HD, Raleigh, NC - the nation’s first DTV station - on the air.

Brann will be based in North Carolina and can be reached at Wilbur.brann@jampro.com

